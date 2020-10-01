‘I mean business’ - Blues enigma Emmanuel-Thomas is back in football

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has signed for Livingston. Picture: LIVINGSTONFC Archant

Former Ipswich Town forward Jay Emmanuel-Thomas is back in football.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas during his spell as an Ipswich Town player. Picture; ARCHANT Jay Emmanuel-Thomas during his spell as an Ipswich Town player. Picture; ARCHANT

The 29-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Scottish top flight club Livingston, marking his first contract in British football since his release from QPR at the end of the 2017/18 season.

He then spent a brief period playing in Thailand for RTT Rayong in 2019 but is delighted to now find a way back into the game.

“Due to how long I have been out of the game – leaving Thailand and then the whole Covid situation – I knew that my next club would probably request that I come in and train,” Emmanuel-Thomas said, as reported by Deadline News.

“That meant they could see where I am physically and make sure the ability is still there.

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas had been looking to rebuild his career in Thailand. Picture: THAILEAGUE/TWITTER Jay Emmanuel-Thomas had been looking to rebuild his career in Thailand. Picture: THAILEAGUE/TWITTER

“People don’t need to know everything that went on – they just need to know this is the next part of my career and I mean business.

“There is no problem with my belief. I know what I can provide and I know what I can bring. I’ll never doubt my ability and I want to come here and show that to everybody.”

Emmanuel-Thomas played 75 times for Ipswich, scoring nine goals, following his move from Arsenal in 2011.

He departed for Bristol City in 2013 in a swap deal for Paul Anderson, before joining Rangers and subsequently being loaned out to MK Dons and Gillingham ahead of his release.