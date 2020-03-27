E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘After a few weeks, your background as a player doesn’t inspire them’ - Ex-defender on ‘leader’ Lambert’s management style

PUBLISHED: 15:21 27 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 27 March 2020

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been called a 'leader' by former player Jens Berthel Askou. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been called a 'leader' by former player Jens Berthel Askou. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Stephen Waller

One of Paul Lambert’s former players has offered a fascinating insight into his management style – and suggested that the Ipswich boss perhaps hasn’t adapted his approach to move with the times.

Former Norwich defender Jens Berthel Askou, who played under Lambert for the Canaries during their rise from League One to the Premier League, said the fiery Scot had an instant impact on the dressing room when he took over an ailing club from Bryan Gunn back in 2009.

In an interview with our sister paper the Eastern Daily Press, Askou – now managing in the Faroe Islands – recalled: “He didn’t have a lot of long, inspirational speeches. He was more short and sharp. You could sense an aura, he didn’t talk b******, he just gave it to you straight.

“Pretty much everyone had a British background and then there was me and this Serbian striker (Goran Maric), he left the club quite fast. My mentality wasn’t far from British and it worked really well with him being really tough and really direct.

MORE: ‘I’m desperate to help in any way I can’ - Lambert agrees to wage deferral to help club staff during coronavirus crisis

Askou is currently managing in the Faroe Islands. Picture: Rene Schutze/Ritzau ScanpixAskou is currently managing in the Faroe Islands. Picture: Rene Schutze/Ritzau Scanpix

“He was a real leader. A winner. I didn’t learn a lot of football in the two years I was there. Tactically, we didn’t do a lot of work on how to build up against certain systems. We played the same and focused on mentality and performance.

“Ian (Culverhouse) was always in charge of the coaching. Almost all of it. The gaffer came in if he wasn’t happy with the performances.

“The training was good. Ian was a great coach, he was fun, he was energetic, well-prepared and a nice guy. You could see he cared about the players and put an effort in.”

But, asked about his thoughts on Lambert ending up at Portman Road, Askou wondered if his former boss has adapted his fiery style to fit today’s footballing landscape.

He explained: “I don’t know if I’m surprised. I stumbled when I saw the news he’d signed for Ipswich. I think his legend status at Norwich has probably got a few little cracks in it.

MORE: League One journalists pick their team of the year so far... See which five Ipswich Town players received votes

“I think today, you need to be able to do so much more than being ruthless. To be at the top, the very top, you need to be tactically clever, curious and be very detailed in everything you do.

“You need to be an inspiration to all your players. When you come from a background as a top player, you can live on that for two or three weeks. But after a few weeks, your background as a player doesn’t inspire them anymore.

“What you do everyday in training or everyday, how you manage them, that’s what they look for. Then they don’t care who you played for or what level you played 10 years ago.

“A lot of players I coach ask me, ‘did you play?’ and it’s been four years since I retired!”

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Almost 200 more coronavirus deaths as 3,000 more test positive for COVID-19

The latest government figures have been published. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Health secretary Matt Hancock tests positive for coronavirus

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Missing 41-year-old motorcyclist found after concerns for safety

Police launched an appeal to help find Mr Brown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Cup Finals scheduled for Ipswich Town likely to be hosted at other grounds when football restarts

Suffolk FA finals may take place at other grounds

‘After a few weeks, your background as a player doesn’t inspire them’ - Ex-defender on ‘leader’ Lambert’s management style

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has been called a 'leader' by former player Jens Berthel Askou. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24