Town fitness coach Henry leaves club

Paul Lambert with first team fitness coach Jim Henry Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town fitness coach Jim Henry has left the club, we understand.

Town fitness coach Jim Henry out on the pitch with a non playing Stephen Ward ahead of the Arsenal game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Town fitness coach Jim Henry out on the pitch with a non playing Stephen Ward ahead of the Arsenal game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The Blues’ head of athletic performance and sport science moved to Suffolk with manager Paul Lambert in October 2018, having previously worked with him at Stoke, but has now moved on.

It remains unclear whether the Scot has resigned or been fired but news of Henry’s departure is thought to have been met with surprise by many at the club, given how highly he has been regarded.

It’s understood Henry’s departure follows a number of disagreements in recent weeks, resulting in his absence from Ipswich’s last two games at Portman Road – where he would usually have led the early stages of the team’s warm-up.

Fitness coach Jim Henry Picture: ROSS HALLS Fitness coach Jim Henry Picture: ROSS HALLS

As well as working with Lambert at Stoke, the highly-respected coach previously led Celtic’s fitness team for a decade at a time when the Town boss was a fixture in the Glasgow giants’ midfield.

The former Scottish judo champion has also previously worked at Aston Villa, Sunderland and Rangers.