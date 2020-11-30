Town fitness coach Henry leaves club
PUBLISHED: 09:35 30 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:03 30 November 2020
Archant
Ipswich Town fitness coach Jim Henry has left the club, we understand.
The Blues’ head of athletic performance and sport science moved to Suffolk with manager Paul Lambert in October 2018, having previously worked with him at Stoke, but has now moved on.
It remains unclear whether the Scot has resigned or been fired but news of Henry’s departure is thought to have been met with surprise by many at the club, given how highly he has been regarded.
MORE: North Stander - Dross football, banning journalists, what a miserable time to be a Town fan
It’s understood Henry’s departure follows a number of disagreements in recent weeks, resulting in his absence from Ipswich’s last two games at Portman Road – where he would usually have led the early stages of the team’s warm-up.
As well as working with Lambert at Stoke, the highly-respected coach previously led Celtic’s fitness team for a decade at a time when the Town boss was a fixture in the Glasgow giants’ midfield.
The former Scottish judo champion has also previously worked at Aston Villa, Sunderland and Rangers.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.