Former Blues boss Magilton favourite for Hibernian job

PUBLISHED: 16:11 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:18 08 February 2019

Jim Magilton has been linked with the Hibernian vacancy. Picture: PA

Jim Magilton has been linked with the Hibernian vacancy. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town player manager Jim Magilton is the favourite to become the next manager of Hibernian.

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has been linked with the vacancy at Hibernian

The Northern Irishman, who played a major role in the Blues’ promotion to the Premier League in 2000 before helping the club to an improbable fifth-placed finish, is currently elite performance director with the Irish Football Association.

But the 49-year-old is being considered by the Easter Road board as they close in on a replacement for Neil Lennon and is the current, odds-on, favourite with the bookmakers.

He hasn’t held a club job in English football in nearly 10 years, after he left QPR in December 2009 after initially being suspended for an off-the-field incident by the Loftus Road club.

Jim Magilton's wonderful goal in the play-offs against Bolton in 2000 will live long in the memory of the Portman Road faithful

MORE: ‘I know what’s coming... it doesn’t faze me’ – Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert anticipates hostile reception on return to Norwich City

Magilton took over as Ipswich boss when his playing career ended in 2006, replacing Joe Royle, and is the last Town manager to beat old rivals Norwich following a 3-2 success over Norwich in April 2009. He was sacked by the club in April 2009 and soon replaced by Roy Keane.

In total he made 320 appearances as a player for the Blues before managing a further 156 games.

After leaving QPR he took on the assistant manager’s job at Shamrock Rovers alongside current Northern Ireland boss Michael O’Neill, before then managing Melbourne Victory in Australia in 2012.

That was his last job in club management before he took on his current role with Northern Ireland in 2013.

