E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Magilton one of four candidates set for Northern Ireland interview

PUBLISHED: 10:59 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:10 23 June 2020

Jim Magilton has made no secret of his desire to manage his country. Picture: PA

Jim Magilton has made no secret of his desire to manage his country. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton is one of four candidates set to be interviewed for the vacant Northern Ireland job this week.

Magilton managed Ipswich Town from 2006 to 2009. Picture: ARCHANTMagilton managed Ipswich Town from 2006 to 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Magilton, who starred on the pitch for the Blues between 1999 and 2006 before taking on the manager’s position until 2009, has made no secret of his desire to lead his country.

He is currently the Northern Irish FA’s elite performance director, with his last job in management a short stint in Australia with Melbourne Victory in 2012.

You may also want to watch:

Magilton, who won 52 caps for his country, appears to be one of four candidates for the national team job, vacated by Michael O’Neill following his move to Stoke City in 2019.

Jim Magilton's wonderful goal in the play-offs against Bolton in 2000 will live long in the memory of the Portman Road faithful.Jim Magilton's wonderful goal in the play-offs against Bolton in 2000 will live long in the memory of the Portman Road faithful.

MORE: ‘Ipswich put him on the market again... I’m not sure if we have a chance’ - Lambert on Garbutt

He faces competition from Northern Ireland Under 21 boss Ian Baraclough, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright.

Interviews are set to be held this week, with whoever gets the job tasked with leading their country to the delayed European Championship finals in the summer of 2021.

Northern Ireland are slated to play Bosnia and Herzogivina in a play-off semi-final in October before a possible final against the Republic of Ireland for a place at next summer’s competition.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Most Read

50 pub quiz questions for you to test your knowledge

Cardinal Thomas Wolsey appears in this week's quiz, but which monarch is he associated with Picture: GREGG BROWN

Air ambulance rushes cyclist to hospital after ‘serious collision’ closes road

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

What were these glowing clouds in the skies of Suffolk?

These noctilucent clouds were spotted over Suffolk on June 21. The clouds glow in the night sky, with noctilucent translating roughly from Latin as 'night shining' Picture: NEIL NORMAN

Ipswich Town close to offering a ‘range of options’ as part of season ticket refund policy

Ipswich Town have yet to make an announcement regarding season ticket refunds. Picture: PA

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in critical condition and two people arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving

The woman was airlifted to Addenbrooks Hospital in Cambridgeshire by an East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Magilton one of four candidates set for Northern Ireland interview

Jim Magilton has made no secret of his desire to manage his country. Picture: PA

Coronavirus mobile testing sites visiting Suffolk and Essex

Mobile coronavirus testing sites will visit towns in Suffolk and north Essex this week Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Day of sunshine will lead to soaring Suffolk temperatures today

On the Suffolk coast temperatures are predicted to hit highs of 24 degrees today. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Five more QD stores reopen in Suffolk and Norfolk

QD stores are reopening Picture: FOUR AGENCY