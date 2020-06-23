Magilton one of four candidates set for Northern Ireland interview

Jim Magilton has made no secret of his desire to manage his country. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton is one of four candidates set to be interviewed for the vacant Northern Ireland job this week.

Magilton managed Ipswich Town from 2006 to 2009. Picture: ARCHANT Magilton managed Ipswich Town from 2006 to 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Magilton, who starred on the pitch for the Blues between 1999 and 2006 before taking on the manager’s position until 2009, has made no secret of his desire to lead his country.

He is currently the Northern Irish FA’s elite performance director, with his last job in management a short stint in Australia with Melbourne Victory in 2012.

Magilton, who won 52 caps for his country, appears to be one of four candidates for the national team job, vacated by Michael O’Neill following his move to Stoke City in 2019.

Jim Magilton's wonderful goal in the play-offs against Bolton in 2000 will live long in the memory of the Portman Road faithful. Jim Magilton's wonderful goal in the play-offs against Bolton in 2000 will live long in the memory of the Portman Road faithful.

He faces competition from Northern Ireland Under 21 boss Ian Baraclough, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and former St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright.

Interviews are set to be held this week, with whoever gets the job tasked with leading their country to the delayed European Championship finals in the summer of 2021.

Northern Ireland are slated to play Bosnia and Herzogivina in a play-off semi-final in October before a possible final against the Republic of Ireland for a place at next summer’s competition.