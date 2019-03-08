E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Marsden on target as Marketmen claim away win at Bromsgrove

PUBLISHED: 11:27 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 29 September 2019

Joe Marsden fires home for Needham Market in their 1-0 win at Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday. Picture: BEN POOLEY

Bromsgrove Sporting 0 Needham Market 1

Needham Market bounced back from the disappointment of last week's FA Cup exit, at Lowestoft Town, with Joe Marsden netting a header to give them victory at Bromsgrove's Victoria Ground.

The Marketmen started the match reasonably well. Marsden forced the home side's keeper, Tony Breeden, into action early on and Luke Ingram sent an effort over the bar as he tried to chip home.

It was the hosts who came to life in the last 15 minutes of the first half. Shaquille McDonald had a couple of opportunities, the first curling wide and the second being comfortably saved by Marcus Garnham.

Bromsgrove's two best chances came just before the break. The first fell to Kieren Westwood, who found himself in acres of space, but he put his left-footed strike wide. A couple of minutes later, a good team move set up Richard Gregory, but he could only fire straight at Garnham.

Following a Luke Ingram fierce drive, two minutes after the restart, which was well gathered by Breeden, Bromsgrove enjoyed a decent spell of possession, Westwood unleashing a fierce shot that Dan Morphew managed to get head behind.

The Marketmen also created an opportunity or two, with a Joe Neal header going over the top.

However, on 65 minutes, Richard Wilkins' men broke the deadlock.

Jordao Diogo smartly switched the play to release Luke Ingram down the right, and he in turn put a good cross into the far post, where Marsden rose above the defender to nod it goalwards. Despite keeper Breeden's best efforts, he could not prevent the ball from crossing the line.

Soon after taking the lead, Marsden could have had another after he latched onto a poor clearance from Breeden, who had strayed from his area. However, the keeper redeemed himself by rushing back to push Marsden's effort behind.

Bromsgrove tried to mount a response but, despite all their efforts, they were unable to find that final ball to unlock the Marketmen's resolute defence.

The tempo of the game faded in the final minutes, with neither team mustering any chances of note and it was the Marketmen who travelled back to Suffolk with all three points in the bag.

NEEDHAM: Garnham, Dye, Sturgess, Short, K Morphew, D Morphew, Ingram, Heath, Neal (sub Baker, 70), Marsden (sub Collard, 90), Diogo (sub Squire,75).

