E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It would have to be a good offer’ – Ex-Town boss Royle open to a football return

10 July, 2020 - 06:00
Ex-Ipswich Town boss Joe Royle has said he would be open to returning to a job in football Picture: ARCHANT

Ex-Ipswich Town boss Joe Royle has said he would be open to returning to a job in football Picture: ARCHANT

Popular former Ipswich Town boss Joe Royle has revealed he would return to football if the right offer came along.

Joe Royle twice led Ipswich Town to the play-offs Picture: ARCHANTJoe Royle twice led Ipswich Town to the play-offs Picture: ARCHANT

Royle, now 71, was most recently a director at crisis club Wigan Athletic, but that came to an end when they entered administration at the start of the month.

And Royle, who managed the Blues between 2002 and 2006. twice leading them to the Championship play-offs, said he’s not ready to call it a day just yet.

MORE: Ipswich Town launch new away kit made with recycled plastic

He told the Saddleworth Independent: “I have retired three times, but I am not very good at it.

Joe Royle is one of a handful of managers to have taken charge of 1,000 games Picture: ARCHANTJoe Royle is one of a handful of managers to have taken charge of 1,000 games Picture: ARCHANT

“It would have to be a good offer and not financially driven because it would not be about money.

“It is because I love the game and have been involved from making my first team debut aged 16 for Everton, to still being so aged 71.”

MORE: ‘There will be a lot of clubs in serious trouble’ - Town legend Holland says football needs to change

Royle, who has also managed Oldham, Everton and Manchester City in a distinguished career which has seen him become one of a handful of bosses to take charge of 1,000 games, also said he feared the Wigan news was just the tip of the iceberg for football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “The last time football had such a bad time was in 1939 when it was suspended because of the Second World War.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Eat lobster, Big Bertha buns and choux box desserts at ‘secret’ Suffolk garden restaurant

Eat lobster pasta and choux buns at Tuddenham Mill with beautiful countryside views Picture: Tuddenham Mill

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Protests stall town centre road closure scheme

Charlie Gerard of The Old Cannon Brewery welcomed the decision by Suffolk County Council to shelve the roads plan after protests from businesses. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Homes set to replace church when Ipswich Odeon opens for worship

The Orwell Centre in Ipswich, where Hope Church is based. Picture: JASON NOBLE

‘It would have to be a good offer’ – Ex-Town boss Royle open to a football return

Ex-Ipswich Town boss Joe Royle has said he would be open to returning to a job in football Picture: ARCHANT

More speed cameras to be added to Orwell Bridge

More cameras on the Orwell Bridge are part of the plans for the wind closure measures being introduced later this year. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Suffolk MP explains opposition to Sizewell C nuclear plant plans

A CGI of what the Sizewell C nuclear power station will look like Picture: EDF Energy