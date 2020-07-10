‘It would have to be a good offer’ – Ex-Town boss Royle open to a football return

Popular former Ipswich Town boss Joe Royle has revealed he would return to football if the right offer came along.

Royle, now 71, was most recently a director at crisis club Wigan Athletic, but that came to an end when they entered administration at the start of the month.

And Royle, who managed the Blues between 2002 and 2006. twice leading them to the Championship play-offs, said he’s not ready to call it a day just yet.

He told the Saddleworth Independent: “I have retired three times, but I am not very good at it.

“It would have to be a good offer and not financially driven because it would not be about money.

“It is because I love the game and have been involved from making my first team debut aged 16 for Everton, to still being so aged 71.”

Royle, who has also managed Oldham, Everton and Manchester City in a distinguished career which has seen him become one of a handful of bosses to take charge of 1,000 games, also said he feared the Wigan news was just the tip of the iceberg for football amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added: “The last time football had such a bad time was in 1939 when it was suspended because of the Second World War.”