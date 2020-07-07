E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘We’ll come back stronger’ - Barton’s warning to League One rivals

07 July, 2020 - 17:00
Joey Barton's Fleetwood were knocked out of the League One play-offs by Wycombe Wanderers Picture: PA SPORT

PA Wire

Controversial Fleetwood boss Joey Barton has vowed that his side will ‘come back stronger’ after their League One play-off heartbreak.

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton shakes hands with Wycombe Wanderers Jack Grimmer after their play-off semi-final second leg clash Picture: PA SPORTFleetwood Town manager Joey Barton shakes hands with Wycombe Wanderers Jack Grimmer after their play-off semi-final second leg clash Picture: PA SPORT

Barton’s men were well-beaten, 6-3 on aggregate, by Wycombe Wanderers in their semi-final, having been crushed 4-1 at home in the first leg.

It was a disappointing end to an impressive season for the Cod Army, who finished sixth in the League One table on points-per-game.

But Barton, who notably branded Ipswich Town’s side as ‘the worst group of players in the club’s history ahead of the Blues’ win at Fleetwood last October, has vowed that his team will return better next season.

He told the BBC: “First leg the damage was done really and we gave ourselves a mountain to climb, but I thought that performance really showed how tight-knit we are as a group and we’ll come back stronger.

MORE: Failing Barton’s mental test, hammer blows and peer pressure - the moments where Town’s season failed

“Over two legs, Wycombe deserved to go through finding the back of the net six times and you can’t begrudge that.

“We’ve to focus on all the strides we’ve made in the past two seasons and push this club on.

“This will be part of our learning and I believe the style of football we play will take us a lot further in the game than others.”

Wycombe will meet Oxford in the League One Play-Off Final behind closed doors at Wembley on Monday night (7.30pm ko).

