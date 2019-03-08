'It's been a tremendous night' - McGreal after U's knock out Tottenham

Colchester United players jump on Tom Lapslie after he scored the winning penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out against Tottenham. Picture: PA, PA Wire

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, heaped praise on his players after they knocked mighty Tottenham Hotspur out of the Carabao Cup on what was a dramatic night for the Essex hosts.

Colchester UNited fans invade the pitch after their victory over Tottenham during the Carabao Cup, Colchester UNited fans invade the pitch after their victory over Tottenham during the Carabao Cup,

The U's played out of their skins, defensively, to keep Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League side at bay during this third round tie, and then kept their cool during the penalty shoot-out.

Academy product Tom Lapslie scored the key penalty, in a 4-3 success, after Luke Norris, Frank Nouble and Paris Cowan-Hall had also converted their spot kicks.

For Tottenham, U's keeper Dean Gerken saved Christian Eriksen's opening spot kick, and Lucas Moura's penalty struck the bar and stayed out, to give Lapslie the chance to knock out Tottenham and seal a passage through to round four.

"It's been a tremendous night," enthused McGreal.

"You've got to give credit to the players, every single one of them. It was a great effort over the whole 90 minutes, and then the penalties.

"Tottenham had 70% of the possession, but you have to stay in games in different ways, and we stayed very disciplined.

"But we were also a goal threat ourselves in the second half.

"It's just a brilliant, brilliant night, for the team and of course for the whole club.

"Maybe it helped that we had beaten Crystal Palace on penalties in the previous round, but the players kept their nerves and Tom (Lapslie) stepped up today to score the crucial one.

"Deano (Dean Gerken) had made a good save with their first penalty, and it was good to see Frank's (Nouble's) penalty just sneak in. It's been a great week for Frank - one of his best mates got married, it was his birthday today and he scored his penalty!

"The players were all so confident, they had terrific inner belief.

"Tom Lapslie just stayed calm. We told him not to change his mind, and he scored.

"The fans were on the pitch at the end, but Mauricio Pochettino was very gracious in defeat. He gave us a pat on the back.

"Now we would love to play another Premier League club in the next round, or even a top Championship club. We fancy anyone at home," added McGreal.