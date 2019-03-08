E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'It's been a tremendous night' - McGreal after U's knock out Tottenham

PUBLISHED: 22:49 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:49 24 September 2019

Colchester United players jump on Tom Lapslie after he scored the winning penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out against Tottenham. Picture: PA,

Colchester United players jump on Tom Lapslie after he scored the winning penalty in the Carabao Cup shoot-out against Tottenham. Picture: PA,

PA Wire

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, heaped praise on his players after they knocked mighty Tottenham Hotspur out of the Carabao Cup on what was a dramatic night for the Essex hosts.

Colchester UNited fans invade the pitch after their victory over Tottenham during the Carabao Cup,Colchester UNited fans invade the pitch after their victory over Tottenham during the Carabao Cup,

The U's played out of their skins, defensively, to keep Mauricio Pochettino's Premier League side at bay during this third round tie, and then kept their cool during the penalty shoot-out.

Academy product Tom Lapslie scored the key penalty, in a 4-3 success, after Luke Norris, Frank Nouble and Paris Cowan-Hall had also converted their spot kicks.

For Tottenham, U's keeper Dean Gerken saved Christian Eriksen's opening spot kick, and Lucas Moura's penalty struck the bar and stayed out, to give Lapslie the chance to knock out Tottenham and seal a passage through to round four.

"It's been a tremendous night," enthused McGreal.

"You've got to give credit to the players, every single one of them. It was a great effort over the whole 90 minutes, and then the penalties.

"Tottenham had 70% of the possession, but you have to stay in games in different ways, and we stayed very disciplined.

You may also want to watch:

"But we were also a goal threat ourselves in the second half.

"It's just a brilliant, brilliant night, for the team and of course for the whole club.

"Maybe it helped that we had beaten Crystal Palace on penalties in the previous round, but the players kept their nerves and Tom (Lapslie) stepped up today to score the crucial one.

"Deano (Dean Gerken) had made a good save with their first penalty, and it was good to see Frank's (Nouble's) penalty just sneak in. It's been a great week for Frank - one of his best mates got married, it was his birthday today and he scored his penalty!

"The players were all so confident, they had terrific inner belief.

"Tom Lapslie just stayed calm. We told him not to change his mind, and he scored.

"The fans were on the pitch at the end, but Mauricio Pochettino was very gracious in defeat. He gave us a pat on the back.

"Now we would love to play another Premier League club in the next round, or even a top Championship club. We fancy anyone at home," added McGreal.

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

First details revealed of Royal visit to Martlesham, Stowmarket and Newmarket

The Royal visit will include a trip to Adastral Park, home of BT Picture: Mike Page

Villagers furious after councillors give up on plans for A12 Suffolk bypass

Traffic queing on the A12 at Farnham Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘I don’t think we’re ever going to find out exactly what happened’ – Corrie’s mum on three-year anniversary

Nicola Urquhart, the mother of missing Corrie McKeague, in Bury St Edmunds Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Road cleared following 8 vehicle collision on A12

The A12 heading northbound at Stratford St Mary is blocked due to an collision involving eight vehicles. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays as lorry sheds 2 tonnes of grain on country road

The lorry has shed its load of two tonnes of grain on the B1115 between Hitcham and Stowmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Warning issued after ‘Thomas Cook’ scam phone calls in Suffolk

Suffolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after reports of scammers impersonating Thomas Cook Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘There simply aren’t enough paramedics to go around’ – The ‘staffing crisis’ facing our ambulance service

Frontline worker shortages are leading to a 'staffing crisis' at the East of England Ambulance Service, according to UNISON Picture: ARCHANT

Commuter chaos as Liverpool Street flood causes serious trains disruption

Flooding at London Liverpool Street is causing chaos for commuters and Tottenham Hotspur fans Picture: MAURO MURGIA

Our dream £500k home will be wrecked by Sizewell C relief road, say couple in despair

Graham Lacey says his dream £500k home will be wrecked by planned relief road Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Man faked identity to extort intimate photos from teen on Instagram

Matthew Collins created a fake account under the name Tonii Hutson, using the image of an attractive female he found on Twitter Picture: PA IMAGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists