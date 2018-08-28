Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 8 Magazine Offer
Video

McGreal ‘proud’ of his players despite FA Cup defeat at Accrington

PUBLISHED: 17:34 10 November 2018

U's keeper Rene Gilmartin down with a leg injury and is eventually substituted during the first half at Accrington Stanley this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

U's keeper Rene Gilmartin down with a leg injury and is eventually substituted during the first half at Accrington Stanley this afternoon. Picture: RICHARD BLAXALL

2018 Colchester United Football Club

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, was “proud” of his side’s display despite bowing out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 defeat at League One hosts Accrington Stanley this afternoon.

It was not a good day for the Essex visitors, in terms of the result and a couple of injuries – they also picked up injuries to defender Tom Eastman and keeper Rene Gilmartin.

The U’s had enjoyed the better of the first half-hour, but they found themselves trailing to Dan Barlaser’s deflected shot in the 35th minute, and could not fashion an equaliser during what was a frustrating afternoon.

“I think the injuries took the wind out of our sails,” rued McGreal.

“It all went against us in the first half, but I thought we started really well and we had the chances to score a couple of goals in the first 20 or 25 minutes.

- Match report of U’s defeat at Accrington

“We managed to play through them (Accrington), but did not take our early opportunities, which is unusual for us.

“Their goal took a big deflection (off Harry Pell), otherwise I think Dillon (Barnes) had it covered.

“We had to roll up our sleeves in the second half, which we did, and that’s why I am proud of the performance.

“I certainly didn’t think there looked to be a division’s difference between the two teams,” added McGreal.

With regards the injuries, McGreal said: “Tom (Eastman) has a big lump on his head, and Tony (Flynn) was right to take him off, while Rene (Gilmartin) has injured his hamstring, somehow.!

And referring to Luke Norris’ injury from the previous weekend’s 1-0 win to Swindon, McGreal said: “Luke’s injury is hopefully no near as bad as we first feared.

“We are going to let the ankle settle down for a couple of weeks, but hopefully he won’t need an operation.”

‘My God, we were fantastic’ – Lambert convinced wins will come after 2-2 draw at Reading

18:56 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up on the touchline at Reading. Photo: Pagepix

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hailed his side’s first half display in this afternoon’s 2-2 draw at Reading and insists the wins will come to lift the Blues out of the Championship relegation zone.

Video Watch Stuart Watson and Andy Warren debate the positives and negatives from Town’s draw at Reading

18:55 Andy Warren
Stuart Watson and Andy Warren reflect on Ipswich Town's 2-2 draw at Reading. Photo: Archant

Ipswich Town were held to a 2-2 draw at Reading this afternoon as Yakou Meite scored a late equaliser for the hosts.

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

17:05 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 at Reading in a Championship clash this afternoon. STUART WATSON gives outlines the key talking points.

READING 2-2 IPSWICH TOWN: Blues made to pay for not taking their chances as Reading fight back to draw

16:57 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears slots home Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town let a lead slip against a relegation rival for the second week in a row as they were held 2-2 by Reading.

Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

12:00 Andy Warren
Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town drew 2-2 with Reading at the Madejski Stadium in a dramatic game this afternoon.

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

10:00 Stuart Watson
Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert insists he has not consciously set about trying to do the opposite of predecessor Paul Hurst.

Video Match preview: Reading v Ipswich Town – All you need to know

06:00
Jordan Roberts is set to lead the line again for Ipswich Town today. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town take on fellow Championship strugglers Reading at the Madejski Stadium this afetrnoon (3pm). STUART WATSON previews the action.

Nostalgia Reading v Ipswich nostalgia: Town beat Reading for their first away win in ten months

09:00 Ross Halls
Alex Mathie celebrates his goal as Town beat Reading 4-1 at Elm Park in 1995

In this week’s Ipswich Town nostalgia, we look back to October 28, 1995, when Town beat Reading 4-1 at the Elm Park to secure their first away win in ten months.

Lambert’s side to be backed by 2,000-strong Blue Army for crunch Reading clash

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
Town fans at The Den for the match against Millwall Picture Pagepix

Ipswich Town will once again be cheered on by an away support of 2,000 when they take on Reading tomorrow.

‘Maybe our hardest game of the season’ - Reading boss Clement on basement battle

Yesterday, 14:00 Andy Warren
Reading manager Paul Clement sees the clash with Ipswich as the hardest of his side's season. Picture: PA

Reading boss Paul Clement is expecting tomorrow’s bottom-of-the-table clash with Ipswich Town to be the ‘hardest game of the season’.

Most read

‘Devoid of ambition’ – Calls to start Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre from scratch

Thousands flock to Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre each year - and is among the biggest in the country Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video WATCH: Dramatic moment car flips and rolls on A11

The car flipping on the A11 at Six Mile Bottom. Picture: BEDFORDSHIRE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND HERTFORDSHIRE ROADS POLICING UNIT

Video ‘Environmental disaster’ – Anger at bid for 21-metre high substation in beauty spot

Members of the Save Our Sandlings group, pictured at the AONB site where a substation could be built Picture: PETER CHADWICK

Opinion Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 2-2 draw at Reading

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

‘This is just my way’ – Lambert insists contrasts with Hurst are not conscious

Paul Lambert was an animated figure on the touchline for his first game in charge of Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Matchday Recap: Blues have to settle for a draw in vital Reading clash

Freddie Sears celebrates scoring Ipswich's second goal at Reading Picture Pagepix

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24