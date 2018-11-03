Sunshine and Showers

McGreal gives his verdict on U’s win and Norris’ injury

PUBLISHED: 17:41 03 November 2018

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal just before half-time against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal just before half-time against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

Colchester United boss John McGreal was in a bouyant moood after his side’s 1-0 home win over Swindon Town this afternoon, achieved courtesy of Sammie Szmodics’ goal in first-half injury-time, as the U’s burst into the top three.

Luke Norris is about to be stretchered off the pitch after picking up a first half injury against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

The only black spot was an injury to leading scorer Luke Norris, who was taken to hospital with an ankle problem.

With regards the win, McGreal enthused: “I thought we deserved to be ahead at half-time.

“When Luke got injured, I had a choice of whether to bring on Mikael (Mandron) up front, or else bring on Dicko (Brennan Dickenson) and move Noubs (Frank Nouble) up top.

“I chose the latter and we ended up scoring the goal shortly afterwards.

“Frank (Nouble) showed his strength and put in a lovely ball for Sammie (Szmodics). It was a good finish, and I thought we deserved it,” added McGreal.

- Full U’s match report as U’s go third

Szmodics tucked home his sixth goal of the season, in the fifth minute of injury-time at the end of the first half, to seal the win, and move the U’s up to third in the League Two table.

Ex-Swindon striker Norris had been stretched off with a serious-looking leg injury, towards the end of the first half, but the U’s disappointment turned to joy when Szmodics steered them into the lead with what proved to be the only goal of the match.

Szomdics was in the right place to calmly slot home into an unguarded net, from 10 yards out, following an excellent low delivery by Nouble.

With reference to Norris’ injury, McGreal said: “Luke has gone to hospital with Tony Flynn (physio) and his Mum and Mrs, to get it checked out,” explained McGreal.

“It looked nasty. He was moving backwards, when he felt something in either the ankle or the Achilles area. No one was near him at the time.

“These things happen in football. Sometimes you score against your old team, and sometimes you suffer an injury against your old team.

“He was in a lot of pain at half-time,” added McGreal.

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

12 minutes ago Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Jordan Roberts hopes he has done enough to earn an extended stay in the Ipswich Town side but the former Crawley man knows the Blues’ strikers need to find their shooting boots as they bid to stay in the Championship.

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

06:00
Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A run of three-successive defeats without scoring was ended on Saturday, whilst an upturn in spirit was evident in our performance compared to those last three games. Positives that can be taken and built on I guess.

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Yesterday, 13:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town started life under Paul Lambert’s management with a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his verdict on the game and relegation battle ahead.

Opinion North Stander: We must keep the faith and be the 12th man for Town

Yesterday, 11:52
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Glass half-full or half-empty? Encouraged by the performance in Paul Lambert’s first game, or frustrated by the result and can’t stop looking at the league table?

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Win over Wolves and a derby day draw

Yesterday, 11:11 Ross Halls
Alan Lee scored for the Blues as they drew 2-2 with Norwich in 2007

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history – and today features Daryl Murphy scoring twice in a win over Wolves and a derby day draw at Carrow Road.

Opinion Stu says: Ipswich Town 1 Preston North End 1 – Five observations

Yesterday, 11:07 Stuart Watson
Freddie Sears wheels away after scoring from the penalty spot to take Town 1-0 up. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Preston North End, at Portman Road, in what was Paul Lambert’s first game in charge yesterday. STUART WATSON gives his observations.

Opinion Ratings: Player grades following the battling Blues’ entertaining 1-1 draw with Preston

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Cole Skuse with his head in his hands after slicing a shot wide. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Andy Warren hands out his player grades following Ipswich Town’s 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

‘They gave me absolutely everything’ - Lambert’s pride as Ipswich draw in new boss’s opener

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Town manager Paul Lambert watched his team draw 1-1 with Preston in his first game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Paul Lambert insisted he was proud of his players and the Ipswich Town supporters following his side’s 1-1 draw with Preston this afternoon.

Report: Plenty to like in first game of Lambert era but Blues only take a point from dramatic contest

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Jordan Roberts goes down in the area after a challenge from Preston North End's keeper Chris Maxwell, for which referee Andy Woolmer awarded a penalty, late in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert’s Ipswich Town reign began in dramatic fashion but the Blues were only able to take a point in their 1-1 draw with Preston.

Matchday Recap: Gallagher equalises for Preston then goes in goal after Preston keeper sees red in 1-1 draw

Saturday, November 3, 2018 Andy Warren
Josh Earl leaps in to stop the run of Gwion Edwards in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Paul Lambert takes charge of Ipswich Town for the first time this afternoon as the Blues host Preston North End (3pm).

GP surgery will become the first in Suffolk to ‘prescribe’ parkrun to patients

Runners take part in the first Sizewell parkrun Picture: Nick Butcher

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Multiple injuries after five-vehicle crash on A12

Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Opinion Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Why Paul Lambert’s first game at the helm was encouraging and concerning in equal measure

Ipswich Town's first game under new manager Paul Lambert was a 1-1 home draw against Preston North End. Photo: Steve Waller

Opinion Fuller Flavour: We have to be patient - miracles take time!

Freddie Sears celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot against Preston - but Town's wait for a win continues. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Poll Roberts hopes he’s done enough to keep his place... but he knows the goals must come

Jordan Roberts keeps his eye on the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

