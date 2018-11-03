Video

McGreal gives his verdict on U’s win and Norris’ injury

Sammie Szmodics celebrates his goal just before half-time against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United boss John McGreal was in a bouyant moood after his side’s 1-0 home win over Swindon Town this afternoon, achieved courtesy of Sammie Szmodics’ goal in first-half injury-time, as the U’s burst into the top three.

Luke Norris is about to be stretchered off the pitch after picking up a first half injury against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX Luke Norris is about to be stretchered off the pitch after picking up a first half injury against Swindon Town. Picture: PAGEPIX

The only black spot was an injury to leading scorer Luke Norris, who was taken to hospital with an ankle problem.

With regards the win, McGreal enthused: “I thought we deserved to be ahead at half-time.

“When Luke got injured, I had a choice of whether to bring on Mikael (Mandron) up front, or else bring on Dicko (Brennan Dickenson) and move Noubs (Frank Nouble) up top.

“I chose the latter and we ended up scoring the goal shortly afterwards.

“Frank (Nouble) showed his strength and put in a lovely ball for Sammie (Szmodics). It was a good finish, and I thought we deserved it,” added McGreal.

Szmodics tucked home his sixth goal of the season, in the fifth minute of injury-time at the end of the first half, to seal the win, and move the U’s up to third in the League Two table.

Ex-Swindon striker Norris had been stretched off with a serious-looking leg injury, towards the end of the first half, but the U’s disappointment turned to joy when Szmodics steered them into the lead with what proved to be the only goal of the match.

Szomdics was in the right place to calmly slot home into an unguarded net, from 10 yards out, following an excellent low delivery by Nouble.

With reference to Norris’ injury, McGreal said: “Luke has gone to hospital with Tony Flynn (physio) and his Mum and Mrs, to get it checked out,” explained McGreal.

“It looked nasty. He was moving backwards, when he felt something in either the ankle or the Achilles area. No one was near him at the time.

“These things happen in football. Sometimes you score against your old team, and sometimes you suffer an injury against your old team.

“He was in a lot of pain at half-time,” added McGreal.