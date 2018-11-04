The impressive U’s have built up a ‘reputation’ in League Two

Harry Pell and Sammie Szmodics (hidden) do an eleborate celebration after Colchester take the lead against Swindon Town on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Colchester United boss, John McGreal, admits that his side have built up a “little reputation” following their impressive rise up the League Two table, centred around their superb home record.

Luke Norris, pictured before he picked up his ankle injury against Swindon. Picture: PAGEPIX Luke Norris, pictured before he picked up his ankle injury against Swindon. Picture: PAGEPIX

The U’s moved up to third spot, and into the automatic promotion zone, following last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Swindon Town, which was their seventh victory from nine home league starts at the Community Stadium this season.

In fact, the Essex club have the best home record, not only in League Two, but throughout the top four divisions.

“We are becoming a little bit more of a scalp for the opposition now,” explained McGreal.

“You can see little, different things. (Swindon boss) Phil (Brown) is highly experienced and he knows the form we have been in at home, so he came with a different plan. They set little trigger traps, but we were able to get through it.

“The boys are getting this little reputation now. Not every game is going to be what it was previously, so we are going to have to show different types of character to win games of football.

“That’s because, as I said before, we are becoming a scalp, so the hard work starts now.

“Our back four held out well against Swindon. The only criticism I had was that I thought we were a bit wasteful at times in the second half, but I thought we fully deserved the win,” added McGreal.

Meanwhile, with regards Luke Norris’ ankle injury – the U’s leading scorer was stretchered off towards the end of the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Swindon – physio Tony Flynn revealed that there was no fracture, but possible ligament damage.

Flynn gave the following update: “It looked an innocuous incident but Luke was in a lot of pain, and had to be stretchered off the pitch.

“He went to hospital on Saturday, had an X-Ray, and that revealed that there were no fractures around his ankle joint.

“The next stage is to see the specialist, and he will make a decision about how soon the MRI scan can take place.

“In some cases, it can be done straight away, but sometimes it is delayed to let the swelling subside.”

The U’s are in FA Cup first round action this Saturday at Accrington Stanley.