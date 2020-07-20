Former Town defender McGreal keen on Southend job following Colchester sacking

John McGreal has been sacked as manager of Colchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal is said to be keen on the vacant managerial position at Southend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

John McGreal was sacked by Colchester United following their League Two play-off loss. Photo: PA John McGreal was sacked by Colchester United following their League Two play-off loss. Photo: PA

McGreal was sacked by Colchester last week after four years with the Essex club, with the U’s losing out in the League Two play-off semi-finals earlier this summer.

You may also want to watch:

The Echo are reporting McGreal to be keen on the vacant position at Roots Hall, in the wake of Sol Campbell’s departure following relegation from League One.

A host of former Southend players and managers - including Phil Brown, Steve Tilson, Kevin Maher and Craig Fagan – have been linked with the position.

Maher is the current favourite with the bookmakers.

MORE: Ex Town defender McGreal is ‘deeply saddened’ by Colchester United sacking

Colchester look set to make an internal appointment following McGreal’s departure, with his former assistant Steve Ball leading the way. Another leading candidate is former Ipswich Town central defender Wayne Brown, who has worked at in a variety of roles at Colchester and was in charge of Maldon & Tiptree last season.