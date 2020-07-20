E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Former Town defender McGreal keen on Southend job following Colchester sacking

PUBLISHED: 10:10 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:10 20 July 2020

John McGreal has been sacked as manager of Colchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

John McGreal has been sacked as manager of Colchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Former Ipswich Town defender John McGreal is said to be keen on the vacant managerial position at Southend.

John McGreal was sacked by Colchester United following their League Two play-off loss. Photo: PAJohn McGreal was sacked by Colchester United following their League Two play-off loss. Photo: PA

McGreal was sacked by Colchester last week after four years with the Essex club, with the U’s losing out in the League Two play-off semi-finals earlier this summer.

You may also want to watch:

The Echo are reporting McGreal to be keen on the vacant position at Roots Hall, in the wake of Sol Campbell’s departure following relegation from League One.

A host of former Southend players and managers - including Phil Brown, Steve Tilson, Kevin Maher and Craig Fagan – have been linked with the position.

Maher is the current favourite with the bookmakers.

MORE: Ex Town defender McGreal is ‘deeply saddened’ by Colchester United sacking

Colchester look set to make an internal appointment following McGreal’s departure, with his former assistant Steve Ball leading the way. Another leading candidate is former Ipswich Town central defender Wayne Brown, who has worked at in a variety of roles at Colchester and was in charge of Maldon & Tiptree last season.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong swimmers ‘caught out by tide’ in rescue drama

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Parents warned u-turn over bus cut unlikely

Flora Allen (left) and her sister Poppy both rely on the bus to get to school Picture: BRIDGET ALLEN

Most Read

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Girl, 15, reported missing from Leiston

15-year-old Leiston teenager Demitri Ambrose has been reported missing Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police and fire crews at scene of Long Melford crash

The A134 is currently blocked near Long Melford following a crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Strong swimmers ‘caught out by tide’ in rescue drama

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes

Parents warned u-turn over bus cut unlikely

Flora Allen (left) and her sister Poppy both rely on the bus to get to school Picture: BRIDGET ALLEN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

League One restart ‘threatened by strike action’ over cost of virus testing

Ipswich Town will once again be in League One next season. Picture: PA

Which restaurants will offer half-price meals in August?

Wagamama in the Buttermarket Ipswich. The chain is one of those taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out meal discount scheme. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Town defender McGreal keen on Southend job following Colchester sacking

John McGreal has been sacked as manager of Colchester United. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

A14 partially closed at Copdock interchange

Lane one of the A14 westbound is closed as a lorry has broken down. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS