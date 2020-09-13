‘We possibly should have been two up’ - new Wigan boss left to rue missed chances
PUBLISHED: 16:06 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:06 13 September 2020
Wigan boss John Sheridan was left to rue missed chances as his side went down to a 2-0 loss at Ipswich Town.
Sheridan was in the Portman Road dugout just 36 hours after taking over at the Latics, after leaving Waterford in Ireland, and will have been heartened by what he saw despite the loss.
Things could have been different, though, had teenage defender Emeka Obi managed to find the target with two free headers or Joe Garner’s overhead kick dropped underneath the bar rather than bouncing away off the woodwork.
“We possibly should have been two up, we created some great opportunities,” Sheridan said, speaking after the game.
“The first goal changes the outcome of games so often, and who knows what might have happened.
“And their first goal is very disappointing...it’s a cheap foul, people switch off and it ends up in the back of the net.
“But while we were disappointed to go into half-time 1-0 down, in the second half we just never got going.
“I know it’s the first day of the season, it’s a boiling hot day and the pitch was sticky, but we didn’t play with any penetration at all.”
Given the strife at the DW Stadium this summer, it represented something of an achievement to get a side out on to the field.
Sheridan, though, is keen not to use the off-field carnage as too much of an excuse for on-field disappointment.
“Wigan have been a really good team for the last two or three years, and have played some really good football,” he added.
“And to lose a huge chunk of what made all that success is difficult.
“But I don’t want to keep bringing that up, or the administration.
“It’s where we are, and hopefully I’ll be able to bring in one or two things and help the situation.”
