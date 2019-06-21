Cycling: Johnston wins the sprint and gains victory at Trinity Park

Josh Aiken of Pedal Power Ipswich heads the Senior Men�s field. Photo: MICK WARD. mickward@mail.com

A mud-spattered Dale Johnston won a searing sprint to win the senior men's race at round one of the Suffolk Cycle Race Series on a wet Trinity Park circuit in Ipswich, writes Fergus Muir

Dale Johnston (Velo Schils) sprints to the Senior win. PHOTO BY NICK FLEXMAN. Dale Johnston (Velo Schils) sprints to the Senior win. PHOTO BY NICK FLEXMAN.

Rain had fortunately cleared as racing was getting under way but the circuit remained wet and puddle-strewn.

After a race featuring some attacking riding by Pedal Power Ipswich rider Josh Aiken, it was his team-mates Ross Fawcett and Robert Staines who were second and fifth respectively. Kieran Jarvis (OnForm) and Thomas Heal (Strada Sport) filled the places in between.

Sophie Holmes powered over the line to win the women's race at the opening round of the Suffolk Cycle Race Series at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

The Datalynx-Parenesis rider from Diss had just two seconds in hand over Mathilda Pauls (1904 RT) who won the sprint for second place from Ipswich rider Rebecca Johnson (Brother - Fusion RT) and Caroline Humphries who won mid-race prime and went onto take fourth place.

The good entry of women - equalling that the Men's Cat 3/4 race - is in no small part due to the women-specific pre-race coaching on offer at the start of each evening . Those interested in future sessions should look at the SuffolkCycleRacingSeries website or contact jo@elmycycles.co.uk

Stephen Clarke of Orwell Velo won the lower category men's race from William Hughes (Ipswich BC). Glenn Davey (Stowmarket & Dist) was third, and won the new category for riders aged 40-plus.

Charlie Johnson (Fast Test) rode away from his Under 16 rivals to win by a big margin from Arthur Hitchen (Ipswich BC)

Marcel Moore (Iceni) outsprinted Alex Cutmore (Hadleigh) for the Under 14 win

Racing at Trinity Park continues over the next four Wednesday evenings and is free for the public to come and watch.

Free too is entry to the Go-Ride coaching sessions for the Under 12s, while one lucky older novice can win a fully supported race entry with Elmy Cycles for anyone who has always wanted to race but never quite got there. All the info is at

suffolkcycleracing.co.uk.

THE 98 mile Mark Bell Memorial Road Race was won by William Scott of Bedford team Flamme Rouge. With two laps remaining of the long Great Saling circuit in mid Essex, Scott rode away from a breakaway group in which both his team and DAP CC were strongly represented.

At the exposed crosswind finish second place went to Stephen Swindley (RN&RMCA), followed by Oliver Bates and DAP CC riders Morris Bacon (5th) and Mark Richards (6th)

There was a second place for Bury St Edmunds rider Sam Asker in the PCH Circuit race at Hog Hill, where Pedal Power Ipswich rider Robert Staines was third. Next day in the East London Velo event, Staines got the win from Chelmer CC rider Aaron Freeman.

THE wind-direction was unhelpful in the Cambridge CC 50 but nevertheless times by local riders included 1:45:54 from Dave Green of Thetford, 1:48:16 from Steven Bass (Maldon) and 1:48:36 by CC Sudbury's John Bradbury.

Ipswich riders Lloyd Chapman and Rebecca Johnson are 2019 East District 25 Mile Champions after breezy rides on the exposed Wisbech course.

Chapman, riding for Suffolk coastal club Plomesgate CC took 50:46, beating next placed riders Andy Sewell (Aspire RT, 52:25) and Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity, 52:48).

Johnson riding for top road team Brother-Fusion RT finished in 57:05 well clear of silver medallist Cindy Berry (DAP CC, 1:01:25)

SOUTHWOLD rider Denise Hurren (23:05) was fastest woman in crosswind conditions in the Godric CC 10 in the Waveney Valley. There was a notable ride by second placed Kerry Tate (Newmarket T& CCC, 23:47)

Stuart Fairweather from Rendlesham won the Men's race in 19:55 ahead of Simon Hance, now riding in Stowmarket colours, and finishing in 20:14. Third went to Richard Carrington (West Suffolk Wheelers, 21:12).

RESULTS

SUFFOLK CYCLE RACE SERIES _ Round 1: MEN E/1/2/3/4

1 Dale Johnston (Velo Schils-Interbike RT), 2 Ross Fawcett (Pedal Power Ipswich), 3 Kieran Jarvis (CT OnForm) 4 Thomas Heal (Strada-Sport) 5 Robert Staines (Pedal Power Ipswich) 6 Ben Beynon (Strada-Sport).

WOMEN:

1 Sophie Holmes (Datalynx-Parenesis), 2 Mathilde Pauls (1904 RT), 3 Rebecca Johnson (Brother- Fusion), 4 Caroline Humphries, 5 Kirstin Hamilton (Ipswich BC), 6 Becky Ridge (TPH Racing).

CAT 3 / 4 Men:

1 Stephen Clark (Orwell Velo), 2 William Hughes (Ipswich BC), 3 Glenn Davey (Stowmarket & District), 4 Adam Chamberlin (TPH Racing), 5 Daniel Drewery (Fast Test), 6 Ryan Gooderham (TPH Racing).

EAST DISTRICT CA 25, Wisbech:

MEN : 1 Lloyd Chapman (Plomesgate CC) 50.46, 2 Andy Sewell (Aspire RT) 52:25, 3 Daniel Bloy (VeloVelocity) 52:48, 4 Adam Fisher (Cambridge CC) 52:57 5 Matthew Mcclure (Wisbech Whs) 53:08, 6 David Procter (VeloVelocity) 53:32,

WOMEN: 1 Rebecca Johnson (Fusion RT) 57:05, 2 Cindy Berry (DAP CC) 1:01:25.

GODRIC CC 10, Redenhall:

WOMEN: 1 Denise Hurren (Velovelocity) 23.05, 2 Kerry Tate (Newmarket T &CCC) 23.47, 3 Jo Fisk (Ride Harder) 24.46, 4 Jenny Anderson (Gt Yarmouth CC) 25.06, 5 Jan Smith (Gt Yarmouth CC) 25.08, 6 Sally Withey (Team Swift) 25.51.

MEN:

1 Stuart Fairweather (Velovelocity) 19.55, 2 Simon Hance (Stowmarket & D.CC) 20.14, 3 Richard Carrington (West Suffolk Whls) 21.12, 4 Steve Cave (Plomesgate CC) 21.24, 5 Dale Sturman (West Suffolk Whls) 21.28, 6 Mark Saunders (VC Baracchi) 21.48.