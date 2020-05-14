E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Join In

The future of football and Ipswich Town amid Covid-19 pandemic – join our discussion

PUBLISHED: 19:13 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:13 14 May 2020

Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road - how long will it be before they return? Picture: PA

Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road - how long will it be before they return? Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

What does the future hold for football and Ipswich Town as the sport struggles to find a way through the Covid-19 crisis? That’s the topic which will kick off a new series of online events on Thursday, May 21, which you can take part in.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star will stage the online Zoom video discussion, starting at midday, and it will be hosted by Sports Editor Mark Heath and Ipswich Town writer Andy Warren.

It will look at the potential impact of coronavirus on football and the Blues, and what could happen in the months ahead.

We want fans and readers to join in - you can register for the event now.

The EFL board is meeting this week with the future of the 2019/20 season in League One and League Two in major doubt.

You may also want to watch:

Reports over the last few days have suggested the ending of the third and fourth-tier seasons are imminent, following a conclusion that there is no viable way for clubs to resume playing at this stage of the crisis.

Our discussion will look at what this could mean for the Blues.

The event is the continuation of our Open House forums which began in early March, inviting readers into our newsroom to discuss the biggest local issues.

While social distancing measures and the current coronavirus lockdown make it impossible for people to gather in person, these events will be held online through a Zoom video conference.

The talk will be followed by another at midday on Thursday, May 28, where we’re inviting teachers and parents to discuss the prospect of schools starting to reopen in June.

To register for our first event on Thursday, visit the website

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

WATCH: Chinook helicopters spotted over skies of Suffolk

The Chinook helicopters, based at RAF Benson, were seen over Suffolk this afternoon. Picture: LEANNE SIMONS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Body found on Suffolk beach identified as missing Chelsie Dack

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

MasterChef’s Hannah from Suffolk brings us a lockdown-friendly Turkish dish

A screenshot of Hannah Gregory taking part in MasterChef.

Days Gone By: More sports days memories - from school events to inter-village battles

Murrayfield School Team at Sidegate Lane Junior School's sports day in Ipswich in July 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

Peterborough owner MacAnthony issues statement ‘on behalf of Ipswich Town’ insisting desire to complete season ahead of L1 meeting

Darragh MacAnthony, left pictured with Barry Fry, wants the League One season to be played to a conclusion. Picture: PA

The future of football and Ipswich Town amid Covid-19 pandemic – join our discussion

Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road - how long will it be before they return? Picture: PA
Drive 24