The future of football and Ipswich Town amid Covid-19 pandemic – join our discussion

Ipswich Town fans at Portman Road - how long will it be before they return? Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

What does the future hold for football and Ipswich Town as the sport struggles to find a way through the Covid-19 crisis? That’s the topic which will kick off a new series of online events on Thursday, May 21, which you can take part in.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star will stage the online Zoom video discussion, starting at midday, and it will be hosted by Sports Editor Mark Heath and Ipswich Town writer Andy Warren.

It will look at the potential impact of coronavirus on football and the Blues, and what could happen in the months ahead.

We want fans and readers to join in - you can register for the event now.

The EFL board is meeting this week with the future of the 2019/20 season in League One and League Two in major doubt.

Reports over the last few days have suggested the ending of the third and fourth-tier seasons are imminent, following a conclusion that there is no viable way for clubs to resume playing at this stage of the crisis.

Our discussion will look at what this could mean for the Blues.

The event is the continuation of our Open House forums which began in early March, inviting readers into our newsroom to discuss the biggest local issues.

While social distancing measures and the current coronavirus lockdown make it impossible for people to gather in person, these events will be held online through a Zoom video conference.

