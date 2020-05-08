Could you run a 5K faster than Town star Nolan?

Jon Nolan in action for Ipswich Town

With Ipswich Town players not allowed to return to training until at least May 16, they’re staying fit on their own - and Jon Nolan certainly appears to be in peak physical condition.

For the strava plod pic.twitter.com/hxSEx4m32P — Jon (@jonnolan_92) May 7, 2020

The Town midfielder took to Twitter yesterday to share his 5K run time - a sizzling 16 minutes 27 seconds.

While many runners aspire to a time of 25 minutes or below, Nolan’s time saw him bang out miles in just over five minutes, the sort of pace shown by top tier club runners.

Ipswich Town star Jon Nolan posted his 5k run time on Twitter.

To put that into context, his run would have seen him finish 86th in last year’s Ipswich Twilight 5K event.

The race was won by Nick Goolab in 13:34, with international athlete Laura Weightman claiming the women’s title in 15:21.

Town’s players are having to train by themselves due to the coronavirus lockdown, with individual training plans assigned by the club.

And Nolan should have no problem getting back to full training, when the time comes!