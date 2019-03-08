E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'You can run out of steam... but the squad's good enough to cope' - Nolan believes Town can handle prolonged Trophy run

PUBLISHED: 17:18 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:18 07 October 2019

Jon Nolan reached the EFL Trophy final in 2018 with Shrewsbury. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Jon Nolan reached the EFL Trophy final in 2018 with Shrewsbury. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Archant

Jon Nolan has admitted teams who make it all the way to the EFL Trophy can potentially 'run out of steam' - but believes Ipswich have a strong enough squad to cope.

Portsmouth's Brett Pitman celebrates with the trophy during the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium, London.Portsmouth's Brett Pitman celebrates with the trophy during the Checkatrade Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium, London.

The midfielder, who played a starring role in Saturday's win at Fleetwood, reached the final of the competition with Shrewsbury in 2017/18, under the guidance of former Ipswich boss Paul Hurst.

Shrewsbury played 62 games that season, missing out in the League One play-off final in the last of those, while 2019 finalists Portsmouth and Sunderland both lost out in the promotion shoot-out last season.

"It's a good competition. I went to the final with Shrewsbury," he said. "The beginning games against the U21s teams, they're one of them really, I wouldn't say they're not enjoyable but you've just got to get through them.

"We did a professional job when we played against Tottenham and hopefully we can the three points on Tuesday and secure a place in the next round."

Toto Nsiala in action in the 2018 EFL Trophy final, being tackled by Ipswich team-mate Danny Rowe. Picture: PAToto Nsiala in action in the 2018 EFL Trophy final, being tackled by Ipswich team-mate Danny Rowe. Picture: PA

When asked if a prolonged run in the competition can impact a team's league form, Nolan said: "Possibly, maybe, because I think we (Shrewsbury) did run out of steam at the end. But I don't know, it just shows how strong the squad is.

MORE: 'Hopefully he can make a real impact... starting from tomorrow' - Keane set for EFL Trophy return

"The gaffer's obviously going to make changes for Tuesday and the squad's good enough to win that game comfortably, the squad's big enough to cope."

Town continue their EFL Trophy journey against Gillingham tomorrow night, with Nolan likely to be rested.

One player who will be involved, though, is Toto Nsiala, who was also part of the Shrewsbury team who reached the final under Hurst.

"I don't know the team on Tuesday but I'm sure he'll play a part," Nolan said.

"He's been looking well in training and I'm sure he'll be champing at the bit to get back in the team and when he does I'm pretty sure he'll perform as well."

He added: "It's never easy being injured but he's still always got a smile on his face every day, he's happy to see the lads winning and I'm sure when he's called upon he'll do a job."

