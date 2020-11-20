‘It was absolutely crazy’ - Nolan on Norwood’s ‘best goal ever’ claim in training

James Norwood scored an incredible goal in training this week.

Ipswich Town striker James Norwood’s claim of scoring ‘the best goal I’ve ever scored’ in training this week has been backed up by team-mate Jon Nolan.

The Town forward tweeted on Thursday saying: “Scored the best goal I’ve ever scored in training today and it wasn’t filmed...... devastated .. You’ll have to take my word for it.”

Nolan rolled his eyes when asked about the incident this morning, before confirming just how impressive the Town N0.10’s strike was.

Nolan said: “As soon as he did it, I looked at Searsy and said ‘out of 10, how gutted is he going to be that it wasn’t filmed?’

“The first thing he would have done is go straight to the changing room and put it straight on social media.

“It was absolutely crazy. The ball was whipped in and he’s done a somersault and back-heeled it into the top corner – I’ll give him that.

“He wasn’t lying, to be fair. If it was filmed it would have been on every social media channel there is.”

Norwood marked his return from a hamstring injury with a goal in the FA Cup loss to Portsmouth but suffered a second, minor injury during extra-time of that game which meant he was only able to return to the training field on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s game with Shrewsbury.

Nolan’s happy to see him back, though.

“He’s had a bit of a tough one this season with injuries but we know how much of a threat he will be when he gets back up to speed.

“Him and Kayden joining in with big Oli (Hawkins) is definitely going to strengthen us.”