‘We have to take it to them’ - Nolan wants to pile the pressure on stuttering Stoke

PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 February 2019

Nolan celebrates his goal in front of the North Stand. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Nolan celebrates his goal in front of the North Stand. Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Jon Nolan believes Ipswich Town need to keep their foot on the pedal and take advantage of Stoke’s tough run of results.

Jon Nolan's effort beats Derby County keeper Kelle Roos to level the score at 1-1. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The Blues impressed in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Derby and, if they can produce those performance levels again, Nolan believes his team have a real chance against a Stoke side who have only won once under new boss Nathan Jones.

It’s a game Ipswich need to win, as they look to eat away at the 10-point gap to safety.

“Another performance like that would mean we are definitely confident,” Nolan said.

“They’ve had a sticky time themselves with the new manager but we just have to take it to them.

Nolan celebrates his goal in front of the North Stand. Picture: STEVE WALLERNolan celebrates his goal in front of the North Stand. Picture: STEVE WALLER

“All the lads will give everything they can and we’ll see where that can get us.”

Nolan also believes the Ipswich fans have a part to play.

“I’ve never seen anything like this situation,” Nolan said.

Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Wednesday night.Jon Nolan fired Town level against Derby on Wednesday night.

“Normally with a team bottom of the league the pitchforks are out but the fans are backing us. Credit to them.”

