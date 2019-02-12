‘We have to take it to them’ - Nolan wants to pile the pressure on stuttering Stoke
PUBLISHED: 15:28 15 February 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Jon Nolan believes Ipswich Town need to keep their foot on the pedal and take advantage of Stoke’s tough run of results.
The Blues impressed in Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Derby and, if they can produce those performance levels again, Nolan believes his team have a real chance against a Stoke side who have only won once under new boss Nathan Jones.
It’s a game Ipswich need to win, as they look to eat away at the 10-point gap to safety.
“Another performance like that would mean we are definitely confident,” Nolan said.
“They’ve had a sticky time themselves with the new manager but we just have to take it to them.
MORE: ‘I think it’s working really well’ - Nolan on Town’s new diamond system
“All the lads will give everything they can and we’ll see where that can get us.”
Nolan also believes the Ipswich fans have a part to play.
“I’ve never seen anything like this situation,” Nolan said.
“Normally with a team bottom of the league the pitchforks are out but the fans are backing us. Credit to them.”