‘We can beat anybody’ - Stanley’s Chelsea loanee Russell on Ipswich clash

Chelsea youngster Jon Russell is on loan at Accrington Stanley this season. Picture: PA SPORT PA Wire/PA Images

Accington’s Chelsea loanee Jon Russell says Stanley can beat ‘any team in this league’ - including early table-toppers Ipswich Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jon Russell scored the winner for Accrington Stanley against Rochdale in his first start last weekend Picture: PA SPORT Jon Russell scored the winner for Accrington Stanley against Rochdale in his first start last weekend Picture: PA SPORT

John Coleman’s men head to Portman Road for a top six clash with Town this Saturday, fresh off a 2-1 win over Rochdale, their first foe seven years.

MORE: Town need Dobra to follow Woolfenden and Downes’ path... which is why they need to be certain Crawley is right for him

Chelsea midfielder Russell grabbed the winner in that game, his first start for the Reds, and is joined by two fellow Stamford Bridge prospects – keeper Nathan Baxter and winger Tariq Uwakwe – at the Wham Stadium for the season ahead.

And Russell, 20, says sixth-placed Stanley have nothing to fear from any side in the league.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Mark Heath: Saying sorry to Nsiala, Chambers and Lambert – and why Dobra should go out on loan

“It’s about having faith to win every game, we don’t worry if we concede first but we’ve got to keep pushing and we’ve got the ability to beat any team in this league,” Russell told the club website.

“We’ve got the confidence now ahead of next weekend’s away trip (at Ipswich), and we know we can win every game.”

Of being part of the Chelsea trio in Lancashire, Russell added: “It’s good to have two other players at the club that you know as it makes it more comfortable from the start.

MORE: The former Ipswich Town players still looking for new clubs

“In football you get loans all over the place, so you’ve got to fully focus on yourself and the team in order to try and win every game.”