Defender Knudsen called up for Kosovo and Switzerland clashes

PUBLISHED: 15:47 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 11 March 2019

Jonas Knudsen celebrates the Ipswich equaliser at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Jonas Knudsen celebrates the Ipswich equaliser at West Brom Picture Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Defender Jonas Knudsen has been called up by Denmark for two games during the upcoming international break.

Jonas Knudsen has been called up by Denmark. Photo: Steve WallerJonas Knudsen has been called up by Denmark. Photo: Steve Waller

Knudsen’s Denmark face Kosovo in a friendly away from home on March 21 before opening their UEFA Euro qualifying campaign against the Swiss in Basel five days later.

The Blues full-back, who has won six caps for his country, will join up with his international team-mates after Town’s clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Since the last international break in November, Knudsen’s future has been much-discussed given he is out of contract at the end of the season.

MORE: ‘None of us have any plans to go anywhere else’ - Bishop says young stars want to be part of Town’s ‘exciting’ future

He sat out the entirety of January, with manager Paul Lambert saying the Dane is ‘looking for something new’. He looks certain to depart in the summer.

But he came back into the side at Norwich on February 10 and has made five appearances since.

Knudsen is the second player to be called up for international duty next week, following Alan Judge’s call into Mick McCarthy’s Republic of Ireland squad for games against Gibraltar and Georgia.

MORE: ‘He’s got attributes’ – Lambert set to hand Jackson rare start at Bristol City

