‘He’ll be ready at any time to play’ - Sears on Knudsen’s ‘tough’ situation

Freddie Sears believes Jonas Knudsen will give his all if called upon by Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX Archant

Freddie Sears believes close friend Jonas Knudsen is ready to give his all for Ipswich Town, if selected by manager Paul Lambert.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Freddie Sears speaks to the media ahead of the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road Picture: ROSS HALLS Freddie Sears speaks to the media ahead of the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Dane has not played for the Blues since Boxing Day, with the left-back stood down from duty throughout January with his future up in the air.

Knudsen’s contract is up in the summer and Lambert has stated the defender ‘has his eye on something new’, but no January move materialised despite interest from the Championship, Germany and Denmark.

Despite admitting Knudsen’s situation is ‘tough’, Sears believes the Danish international would continue to give his all if called upon between now and the end of the season.

MORE: Lankester out for extended spell with stress fracture in his back

“It’s a tough situation for him at the minute and I don’t really know what’s going on behind the scenes but he’s training hard and I think he’s available to play,” Sears said.

“I think if he is picked then he will give 100 per cent.

“He’s that sort of character, he’ll be ready at any time to play but that’s down to the manager.”

When asked about Knudsen after the weekend loss to Sheffield Wednesday, Lambert said: “It depends on how lads are. Jonas made the view that he had an eye on something else and it never materialised. It was dead difficult for us to say ‘if you’re not going to be here, how are we going to use you?’

Sears and Knudsen are good friends. Picture: PAGEPIX Sears and Knudsen are good friends. Picture: PAGEPIX

MORE: ‘Saturday is our cut-off’ - Lambert hopeful over Chambers and Collins fitness ahead of Norwich clash

“He wanted to go somewhere else and it never happened. You tend to think you’re a better player than you actually are. Maybe he’ll start to realise what it is.

“I speak to him all the time. It’s not like I’ve not kept him updated and vice versa.

“I think Jonas thought somebody was going to come in for him. It’s your career. You have to judge it by yourself.”