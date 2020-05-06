E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Roberts returns to Town as Gillingham loan ends

PUBLISHED: 14:41 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 06 May 2020

Jordan Roberts pictured during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Jordan Roberts pictured during the pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Jordan Roberts has returned to Ipswich Town following the end of his loan spell at Gillingham.

The forward joined the Kent club in January and played 10 games, scoring twice, with both of those coming in a 2-2 draw away at Rochdale.

Before his loan move, Roberts made five appearances for Ipswich during 2019/20, scoring three goals, with all of those coming in the EFL Trophy. He played just one minute of League One football, as a substitute against Sunderland in August.

MORE: League One season ‘could be cancelled as early as next week’

Roberts’ Ipswich contract is up on June 30, with the former Crawley man almost certain to move on.

His return to Suffolk comes as Toto Nsiala, who has been with Bolton, is also set to return from his loan spell.

