Roberts returns to Town as Gillingham loan ends
PUBLISHED: 14:41 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 06 May 2020
Jordan Roberts has returned to Ipswich Town following the end of his loan spell at Gillingham.
The forward joined the Kent club in January and played 10 games, scoring twice, with both of those coming in a 2-2 draw away at Rochdale.
Before his loan move, Roberts made five appearances for Ipswich during 2019/20, scoring three goals, with all of those coming in the EFL Trophy. He played just one minute of League One football, as a substitute against Sunderland in August.
Roberts’ Ipswich contract is up on June 30, with the former Crawley man almost certain to move on.
His return to Suffolk comes as Toto Nsiala, who has been with Bolton, is also set to return from his loan spell.
