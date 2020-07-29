E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Four clubs eyeing Roberts after Ipswich Town release

PUBLISHED: 10:00 30 July 2020

Jordan Roberts is an in-demand free agent. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town attacker Jordan Roberts is being targeted by four clubs following his release from Portman Road.

The 26-year-old is a free agent following the end of his two-year deal with the Blues, with Gillingham, Doncaster, Salford and Scunthorpe understood to have shown interest in signing him.

Roberts made just 17 appearances during his two years in Suffolk, following his arrival on a free transfer from Crawley, ending his time in blue on loan at Gillingham.

Gills boss Steve Evans has previously spoken of his desire to sign Roberts full-time, as well as former Ipswich loanee Jordan Graham.

“We got significant help from Ipswich Town and Wolves to take those lads (on loan) but I have spoken to them both and they loved every minute of it,” Evans said.

Exit Interview: Roberts was the Hurst ‘project’ which never truly got off the ground

“My chats with them will continue over the next week or so. They are certainly players we would absolutely welcome working with again, for sure.”

He added: “Those lads know what it is about.

“I can have a chat with them on the phone and they know what I am like and where I am coming from.

“They will have opportunities to pick from a selection of clubs. We are never going to be at the front of it for finances but we should probably be at the front of it when it comes to football, for a lot of reasons.”

Roberts was signed as a winger by former Town boss Paul Hurst before featuring as a centre-forward during Paul Lambert’s early weeks at Portman Road.

However, he played just one minute of league football last season before moving to Priestfield in January.

