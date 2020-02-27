Former Town defender Spence watches on as angry ADO Den Haag fans invade training to question Pardew and his team's tactics

Former Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence (far right) watches on as ADO Den Haag fans confront ADO Den Haag squad. Picture: @HHooligan/Twitter Archant

Former Ipswich Town defender Jordan Spence was watching on as a group of ADO Den Haag fans invaded training to vent their frustrations.

The Eredivisie side are languishing in the relegation places with 10 games remaining, with Alan Pardew picking up just one win since taking over towards the end of last year.

That sparked a group of supporters to attend training, where they used a flip chart to highlight a number of the club's mistakes in recent games and make tactical suggestions.

According to Football Orange, the meeting between fans and players was conducted in a calm manner, with Pardew and his squad listening to supporters' concerns before continuing with their training session as planned.

Pardew brought Spence to the club in January, marking the defender's return to the game after a spell out following his release from Ipswich last summer.

He's made one start and one substitute appearance for the Dutch side.

Speaking recently, Pardew said: "It is unfortunate and misleading that all this is being said.

EXIT INTERVIEW: The story of Jordan Spence's career at Ipswich Town

"Since I have been here there has been speculations. About players I have met, but also about problems between Dutch and English players.

"Of course I can only judge what I see and it is totally not true that there are two groups. That the English players are separate from the Dutch players. The English boys have been warmly welcomed.

"We can only get rid of these nonsense stories if we go grab points.

"As a trainer you are often criticised for the way you let your team play, but it has not often happened that I have been dismissed as a 'tactical nonsense'.

"I don't take the criticism personally. I know that, like the players, I am very determined to turn the tide quickly.

"I have been brought in to protect the team from relegation and I am trying to do that. In everything, systems, formations, we try to find the right balance for the team."

As well as Spence, Pardew has brought in Omar Bogle (loan from Cardiff), Sam Stubbs (loan from Middlesbrough), George Thomas (loan from Leicester) and Mark Duffy (loan from Sheffield United.

Pardew is assisted by Chris Powell.