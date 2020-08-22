‘Ipswich kept intensity in the game’ - Spurs boss Mourinho on victory over Town
PUBLISHED: 18:48 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 22 August 2020
Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was pleased with his side’s display as they beat Ipswich Town 3-0 this afternoon.
Son Heung-min scored twice, after Ryan Sessegnon had opened the scoring, to give the Premier League side the victory over League One Ipswich.
But the Spurs boss was pleased with the intensity the Ipswich players were able to offer his side, as manager Paul Lambert used two different XIs in either half.
You may also want to watch:
“We have no injuries, which is important, and we saw some really good things,” Mourinho said.
MORE: Player grades: How the Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat at Tottenham
“We managed to save the players from playing 90 minutes, which would have been premature this early in pre-season.
“Ipswich are League One but have been training for a few weeks. They played two different teams in the halves but kept some intensity in the game, which was good and that helped us.
“We started well and put into practice some of things we worked on during the week. Half of our squad was not here but it was good and positive with some really good things.
“All three goalkeepers (Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart and Paulo Gazzaniga) kept clean sheets, which was good.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.