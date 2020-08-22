E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Ipswich kept intensity in the game’ - Spurs boss Mourinho on victory over Town

PUBLISHED: 18:48 22 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:48 22 August 2020

Spurs Manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Ipswich friendly. Picture Pagepix

Spurs Manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline during the Ipswich friendly. Picture Pagepix

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was pleased with his side’s display as they beat Ipswich Town 3-0 this afternoon.

Ipswich players warm up before the friendly at Tottenham. Picture PagepixIpswich players warm up before the friendly at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix

Son Heung-min scored twice, after Ryan Sessegnon had opened the scoring, to give the Premier League side the victory over League One Ipswich.

But the Spurs boss was pleased with the intensity the Ipswich players were able to offer his side, as manager Paul Lambert used two different XIs in either half.

“We have no injuries, which is important, and we saw some really good things,” Mourinho said.

Kayden Jackson tries to shoot at Tottenham. Picture PagepixKayden Jackson tries to shoot at Tottenham. Picture Pagepix

“We managed to save the players from playing 90 minutes, which would have been premature this early in pre-season.

“Ipswich are League One but have been training for a few weeks. They played two different teams in the halves but kept some intensity in the game, which was good and that helped us.

“We started well and put into practice some of things we worked on during the week. Half of our squad was not here but it was good and positive with some really good things.

“All three goalkeepers (Hugo Lloris, Joe Hart and Paulo Gazzaniga) kept clean sheets, which was good.”

