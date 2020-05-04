Defender Earl leaves Ipswich Town as loan ends

The masked man: Josh Earl pictured during the Burton Albion match. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Stephen Waller

Defender Josh Earl has returned to Preston North End following the end of his loan at Ipswich Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Josh Earl keeps his eyes on the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Josh Earl keeps his eyes on the ball. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The defender joined the Blues in January following the departure of Toto Nsiala to Bolton, but was restricted to just seven appearances in a Town shirt.

His loan had been due to expire following the final game of the season, which was due to be against MK Dons yesterday, but with football suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis the decision was taken not to extend it.

“We all agreed that it was the sensible thing to do given the circumstances,” Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, said.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Forrest on his 5,000-mile journey into the unknown, glory under Lyall and helping the coronavirus fight in Canada

“We could have extended Josh’s loan but there is so much uncertainty going on at the moment around when games might be played again that it wasn’t really a viable option.

“We’d like to thank Josh for his contribution to the team and to the Club in his time with us and wish him all the best for the future.”

Earl tweeted: “Really enjoyed my short time at Ipswich and its a shame the season has panned out like this. Thanks to all the fans for their support! Looking forward to getting back to @pnefc when football resumes!”

Luke Garbutt (Everton) and Will Norris (Wolves) are also on loan at Portman Road. It’s understood the Blues are keen to keep both players for if and when football resumes and, at this stage, there has been no discussion regarding early terminations.

It’s understood there had been initial Premier League and EFL conversations regarding all loan deals being terminated until it’s clear when football will return but, for now, that has not been acted on and both Norris and Garbutt remain registered with the Blues.