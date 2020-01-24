Video

'He's doing really well.. I'm sure he'll get a chance' - Lambert on newest recruit Earl

New signing Josh Earl pictured before Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Josh Earl will need to be patient as he continues to wait for his Ipswich Town debut, but boss Paul Lambert has been impressed with his newest addition so far.

New signing Josh Earl during the warm-up at Oxford United Picture Pagepix New signing Josh Earl during the warm-up at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

The 21-year-old left-sided defender arrived on loan from Preston North End earlier this month and has been an unused substitute in the draw at Oxford and the win at Tranmere Rovers.

He's likely to be on the bench again when Lincoln City visit tomorrow, but that's not to say Lambert isn't pleased with the youngster's performances in training.

"I think he knows the situation," Lambert said.

"But in terms of training he's doing really well and he's settled in well too.

"I'm sure he'll get a chance at it but he'll be the first to recognise the team's done really well since he's been here.

"When a team's going well it's difficult to change it and every manager knows that.

"He's got a really good left foot and we're really happy with him but he's having to bide his time.

Josh Earl at Oxford United Picture Pagepix Josh Earl at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

"He's trained in our system well and it suits him, being a left-footer on that side, and we'll wait and see."

Speaking ahead of the game with Lincoln tomorrow, Earl said: "The fans have been amazing from what I've seen. The noise they've created on the away games that I've had so far has been unbelievable. I'm really looking forward to seeing what the atmosphere is like at Portman Road tomorrow."

Keeping Earl out of the starting XI at present at Luke Chambers, Luke Woolfenden and James Wilson, with Lambert pleased with the contribution of the latter in recent weeks.

"He's been excellent, Wilson, he really has," Lambert said. "I think he's done a really good job.

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC

"That lad came in with no pre-season under his belt at all and played most of the season for us, and he's been excellent. Really quiet lad, unassuming, but dear oh dear he goes about his job really well."