E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

'He's doing really well.. I'm sure he'll get a chance' - Lambert on newest recruit Earl

PUBLISHED: 14:08 24 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 24 January 2020

New signing Josh Earl pictured before Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

New signing Josh Earl pictured before Town's 0-0 draw with Oxford United at The Kassam Stadium Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Josh Earl will need to be patient as he continues to wait for his Ipswich Town debut, but boss Paul Lambert has been impressed with his newest addition so far.

New signing Josh Earl during the warm-up at Oxford United Picture PagepixNew signing Josh Earl during the warm-up at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

The 21-year-old left-sided defender arrived on loan from Preston North End earlier this month and has been an unused substitute in the draw at Oxford and the win at Tranmere Rovers.

He's likely to be on the bench again when Lincoln City visit tomorrow, but that's not to say Lambert isn't pleased with the youngster's performances in training.

"I think he knows the situation," Lambert said.

"But in terms of training he's doing really well and he's settled in well too.

"I'm sure he'll get a chance at it but he'll be the first to recognise the team's done really well since he's been here.

"When a team's going well it's difficult to change it and every manager knows that.

MORE: 'My head hasn't been turned... to get to the Premier League with Ipswich would be unbelievable' - Woolfenden on speculation

"He's got a really good left foot and we're really happy with him but he's having to bide his time.

Josh Earl at Oxford United Picture PagepixJosh Earl at Oxford United Picture Pagepix

"He's trained in our system well and it suits him, being a left-footer on that side, and we'll wait and see."

Speaking ahead of the game with Lincoln tomorrow, Earl said: "The fans have been amazing from what I've seen. The noise they've created on the away games that I've had so far has been unbelievable. I'm really looking forward to seeing what the atmosphere is like at Portman Road tomorrow."

Keeping Earl out of the starting XI at present at Luke Chambers, Luke Woolfenden and James Wilson, with Lambert pleased with the contribution of the latter in recent weeks.

"He's been excellent, Wilson, he really has," Lambert said. "I think he's done a really good job.

Ipswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston until the end of the season. Picture: ITFCIpswich Town have signed Josh Earl on loan from Preston until the end of the season. Picture: ITFC

"That lad came in with no pre-season under his belt at all and played most of the season for us, and he's been excellent. Really quiet lad, unassuming, but dear oh dear he goes about his job really well."

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Most Read

Murderer Jeremy Bamber: New White House Farm ITV drama is ‘a disgrace’

Jeremy Bamber has labelled the new ITV White House Farm 'a disgrace' Picture: ANDREW HUNTER/PA

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police investigating after man’s remains found at farm

Human remains were found in Middleton near Sudbury Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Network Rail gives just 24 hours notice of major weekend train disruption

Network Rail will be replacing track at Maryland. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Mud on A12 sparks traffic delays

The A12 through Farnham is affected Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lorry breaks down on A140 blocking one lane

One lane on the A140 in Suffolk is blocked Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Colleges launch student podcast

West Suffolk College fashion student Louisa Amps,left, and Olivia Turner, who is studying art, photography and psychology at Abbeygate Sixth Form College, prepare to podcast. Picture: REBECCA FULTON
Drive 24