Former Ipswich Town defender Emmanuel makes League One move

PUBLISHED: 14:55 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:55 07 August 2020

Josh Emmanuel left Ipswich Town last summer Picture: ROSS HALLS

Josh Emmanuel left Ipswich Town last summer Picture: ROSS HALLS

Former Ipswich Town defender Josh Emmanuel has signed for Hull City.

The right-back has signed a two-year deal with the newly-relegated Tigers, following his release from Bolton Wanderers in the wake of their relegation to League Two.

Emmanuel’s move will see him face the Blues next season, having made 29 appearances for the Blues between 2015 and 2019.

Hull City head coach Grant McCann said: “Josh has all the physical tools needed to be a modern day full-back. He’s tall, strong and is rarely beaten for pace, which also highlights just how good he is in one-on-one situations – both attacking and defensively.

EXIT INTERVIEW: Emmanuel possesses many of the tools a full-back needs... but his Ipswich career is over before it ever got going

“He is comfortable on the ball, likes to get forward and, once there, can deliver dangerous balls into the box.

“The commitment and desire he has shown to come here and become part of a squad looking to mount a real challenge for promotion has been first class. I’m delighted to have him on board and look forward to working with him during his time at the Club.”

Emmanuel made 31 appearances during his season with Bolton.

Coronavirus infection rate rises again in Suffolk

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has risen following the lifting of lockdown restrictions, new data has revealed. People in Ipswich town centre are wearing masks to comply with the new rules. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Farmers distraught as harvest yields plummet

Harvest 2020 on the Euston Estate Picture: PETE MATSELL

Multi-car pile up closes A12 in both directions

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Two clubs showing interest in Ipswich Town striker Norwood

James Norwood has attracted interest from Fleetwood Town and Dundee United. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Revealed – The cheapest and most expensive places to live in Suffolk

The most and least expensive places to live in Suffolk have been revealed. Picture:Getty Images/iStockphoto

