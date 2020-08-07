Former Ipswich Town defender Emmanuel makes League One move

Josh Emmanuel left Ipswich Town last summer Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Former Ipswich Town defender Josh Emmanuel has signed for Hull City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The right-back has signed a two-year deal with the newly-relegated Tigers, following his release from Bolton Wanderers in the wake of their relegation to League Two.

Emmanuel’s move will see him face the Blues next season, having made 29 appearances for the Blues between 2015 and 2019.

You may also want to watch:

Hull City head coach Grant McCann said: “Josh has all the physical tools needed to be a modern day full-back. He’s tall, strong and is rarely beaten for pace, which also highlights just how good he is in one-on-one situations – both attacking and defensively.

EXIT INTERVIEW: Emmanuel possesses many of the tools a full-back needs... but his Ipswich career is over before it ever got going

“He is comfortable on the ball, likes to get forward and, once there, can deliver dangerous balls into the box.

“The commitment and desire he has shown to come here and become part of a squad looking to mount a real challenge for promotion has been first class. I’m delighted to have him on board and look forward to working with him during his time at the Club.”

Emmanuel made 31 appearances during his season with Bolton.