Video

'He's done well enough to be here... but we need someone to push him' - Lambert on keeping Emmanuel and right-back plans

Josh Emmanuel is out of contract this summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert expects Josh Emmanuel to be part of his squad next season but the Ipswich Town boss still intends to bring in competition at right-back.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Josh Emmanuel fouls Andrew Taylor at Bolton Picture Pagepix Josh Emmanuel fouls Andrew Taylor at Bolton Picture Pagepix

The young defender is out of contract this summer but has an option in his deal which allows the Blues to extend it by a further 12 months.

Emmanuel, 21, has shown some good moments during his three starts under Lambert, having started the season on loan at Shrewsbury, with the Town boss happy to keep him on.

Lambert has already spoken of the need to bring in firepower in attack this summer, with right-back also an area of need as he looks to give Emmanuel competition.

Town have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: Pagepix Town have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: Pagepix

MORE: Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

“Josh has done well but I think he still needs a good bit of coaching,” Lambert said.

“But he's a young lad and will learn. I think he's done well enough to be here so I don't see a problem with that.

“I still think we need someone to push him and vice versa, he may need to push somebody else. That's an area we need to look at.”

When asked if the club will take the option on his contract, Lambert replied: “Yeah, I do.”

Paul Hurst signed Janoi Donacien as his right-back last summer, but the defender is currently back on loan at Accrington Stanley with Lambert seeing the 25-year-old as a central defender.

MORE: 'The future is bright because of the fans... it starts now' - Lambert's message to Ipswich supporters

Jordan Spence made 12 appearances under Lambert earlier this season but has not featured since the FA Cup defeat at Accrington in the summer, with the 28-year-old almost certain to depart when his contract expires this summer.

With loanee James Bree set to return to Aston Villa at the end of the campaign, Barry Cotter is the only other right-back on Town's books for next season.

Lambert has previously stated the young Irishman has work to do if he is to push his way into his plans.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Emmanuel, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes

LOANS FOR SEASON

Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree