Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

'He's done well enough to be here... but we need someone to push him' - Lambert on keeping Emmanuel and right-back plans

PUBLISHED: 15:01 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:31 17 April 2019

Josh Emmanuel is out of contract this summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Josh Emmanuel is out of contract this summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Paul Lambert expects Josh Emmanuel to be part of his squad next season but the Ipswich Town boss still intends to bring in competition at right-back.

Josh Emmanuel fouls Andrew Taylor at Bolton Picture PagepixJosh Emmanuel fouls Andrew Taylor at Bolton Picture Pagepix

The young defender is out of contract this summer but has an option in his deal which allows the Blues to extend it by a further 12 months.

Emmanuel, 21, has shown some good moments during his three starts under Lambert, having started the season on loan at Shrewsbury, with the Town boss happy to keep him on.

Lambert has already spoken of the need to bring in firepower in attack this summer, with right-back also an area of need as he looks to give Emmanuel competition.

Town have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: PagepixTown have the option to extend Josh Emmanuel's deal by a further year. Photo: Pagepix

MORE: Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

“Josh has done well but I think he still needs a good bit of coaching,” Lambert said.

“But he's a young lad and will learn. I think he's done well enough to be here so I don't see a problem with that.

“I still think we need someone to push him and vice versa, he may need to push somebody else. That's an area we need to look at.”

When asked if the club will take the option on his contract, Lambert replied: “Yeah, I do.”

Paul Hurst signed Janoi Donacien as his right-back last summer, but the defender is currently back on loan at Accrington Stanley with Lambert seeing the 25-year-old as a central defender.

MORE: 'The future is bright because of the fans... it starts now' - Lambert's message to Ipswich supporters

Jordan Spence made 12 appearances under Lambert earlier this season but has not featured since the FA Cup defeat at Accrington in the summer, with the 28-year-old almost certain to depart when his contract expires this summer.

With loanee James Bree set to return to Aston Villa at the end of the campaign, Barry Cotter is the only other right-back on Town's books for next season.

Lambert has previously stated the young Irishman has work to do if he is to push his way into his plans.

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACT SITUATION

IN LAST YEAR (WITHOUT EXTENSION OPTION)

Knudsen, McKendry, Collins

IN LAST YEAR (WITH EXTENSION OPTION)

Gerken, Ward, Adeyemi, Spence, Emmanuel, C.Smith, Webber, Dawkins

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2020

Skuse, Edwards, Harrison, Roberts, Dozzell, Rowe, Sears, Clements, McGavin, Dobra, Kenlock

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2021

Chambers, Bialkowski, Nsiala, Nolan, Jackson, Huws, Folami, Cotter, Nydam, Drinan, Morris, Wright, Donacien, El Mizouni, Bishop, K Brown, Judge

CONTRACTED UNTIL 2022

Lankester, Woolfenden, Ndaba, Downes

LOANS FOR SEASON

Chalobah, Elder, Keane, Quaner, Bree

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Most Read

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

‘Business as usual’ for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man who raped student jailed for eight years

Sultan Mohammed, who was found guilty of rape at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He’s done well enough to be here... but we need someone to push him’ - Lambert on keeping Emmanuel and right-back plans

Josh Emmanuel is out of contract this summer. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

A gentle evening with old friends as Timothy and Sam West raise funds for Bury Theatre Royal

Prunella Scales, Timothy West and Samuel West sitting on stage before a special fund-raising performance at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds Photo: Samuel West
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists