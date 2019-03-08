Ipswich midfielder Judge is called up for Irish squad

Ireland call up... Alan Judge. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com © Copyright Stephen Waller

Ireland boss Mick McCarthy has called up Ipswich Town's Alan Judge into his squad for the European Championship qualifiers with Georgia and Switzerland later this month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It could see Town's planned League One clash with Wycombe on October 12 postponed, just as the scheduled-clash with Rochdale was at the start of September.

Judge has already been called up, while Anthony Georgiou (Cyprus), Andre Dozzell (England Under 20s), Idris El Mizouni (Tunisia Under 23s) and Armando Dobra (Albania Under 19s) were all called up in the last window and are likely to be again, while Flynn Downes could potentially join Dozzell on England duty.

League One clubs can postpone games if they are without three players due to call-ups.

In June 2019, Judge was called up for European qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar. He featured as a second-half substitute in a 1-1 draw with Denmark.

He injured his wrist in the same match but was again called up in September, appearing as a substitute in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland at the Aviva Stadium.

Five days later he started in a 3-1 friendly home win over Bulgaria.