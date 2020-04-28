E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Earliest date on which football could return revealed

PUBLISHED: 13:48 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:48 28 April 2020

June 6 is said to be the earliest date on which EFL football could return. Picture: MARK HEATH

The EFL could return to action on June 6 – although that timeframe might be ‘optimistic’.

So says Forest Green Rovers chairman Dale Vince, as football continues to work towards a resumption of the suspended season prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ is set to be discussed at a meeting on Friday, with June 8 said to be the date they are working towards for action to return.

MORE: ‘Players won’t risk careers’ – more than 1,000 EFL players set to be out of contract before season can be finished

The EFL season has been suspended since March 7, with players not allowed to return to training till May 16 at the earliest. June 6 is the date previously said to be a target to start playing again, with EFL boss Rick Parry saying that it will take 56 days to complete the season, including play-offs.

Vince told the PA news agency: “June 6 tallies with what I think. I don’t think it’s going to happen before that and it might still be optimistic to think it happens on that day.

“We’re all in the same situation - none of us know because it’s not actually in our hands.

When Town do return to Portman Road, it's likely games will be behind closed doors. Picture: MATT STOTTWhen Town do return to Portman Road, it's likely games will be behind closed doors. Picture: MATT STOTT

MORE: Timeline for return of football revealed - these are the key dates

“We need to see the situation in the country change - it needs to continue to improve in terms of infection rates and death rates. The ability to test and contact trace is really important to the national recovery and presuming that goes well then there’s a chance we can get football back on. I would say June 6 is probably the earliest but a number of things have to come together for that to happen, it could easily be a week or two later.”

Ipswich Town have eight games left to play in League One.

