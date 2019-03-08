'He has nothing to prove to me' - Lambert considering Bolton debut for Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young could make his Ipswich Town debut at Bolton. Picture: ITFC Archant

New signing Kane Vincent-Young is fit available to make his Ipswich Town debut when the Blues travel to Bolton this weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC Will Keane (centre) pictured with fellow new signings Kane Vincent-Young and Anthony Georgiou before the victory over AFC Wimbledon. Picture: ITFC

The former Colchester man completed his move to Portman Road on Monday in a deal believed to be worth in the region of £500,000 but was unable to make his debut against AFC Wimbledon due to a nagging toe problem.

But the right-back has since trained with his new team-mates and is likely to come into the side this weekend in place of Janoi Donacien.

"He trained the other day and will be available for tomorrow," Town boss Paul Lambert said.

"Kane's done really well and he doesn't need to prove anything to me. I think the newness and the excitement of it will be great for him.

Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

"He's only trained a couple of times so let's see how he does.

MORE: Developing a ruthless streak, restoring the skipper and another debut - looking ahead to Town's Bolton trip

"We could potentially play 60 games and we need everybody to be up to speed for them all. I've told all the lads what can happen so they understand it. They might not agree with it but that's the way it is."

You may also want to watch:

When asked if he has any further injury concerns ahead of this weekend's game, Lambert replied: "No, we're looking quite good on that front.

"Jon Nolan and Will Keane will play for the Under 23s and we're slowly but surely getting people back.

"Jon's doing really well training-wise and played part of the game (at Hull) the other night, so it's still an awful lot of football he's missed. A lot of hard work has gone into getting him to this stage.

"Will's doing really well injury-wise but the game time is way, way down.

Ipswich Town have signed Kane Vincent-Young from Colchester. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town have signed Kane Vincent-Young from Colchester. Picture: ITFC

MORE: I don't want to have a good view at Bolton - Carl Marston's Travels with Town

"Toto (Nsiala) is doing well and is back running on the grass, which is great. He'll be another big asset when he's fit.

"Luke Garbutt is doing well, (Teddy) Bishop's doing well and (Jack) Lankester's doing well. Freddie's (Sears) doing great and they're all starting to come back."

Captain Luke Chambers could come back into the Town side after being rested for the midweek victory over Wimbledon as Lambert again makes changes to his side to keep his squad fresh.

"There will be a few changes just because of the amount of games," Lambert added.