'Kane's going to be out for a right long time... months' - Vincent-Young injury a major blow for Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 23:23 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 23:23 26 November 2019

Kane Vincent-Young is out for a prolonged period. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town wing-back Kane Vincent-Young is set for 'months' on the sidelines.

Vincent-Young hasn't featured for the Blues since the victory at Southend at the end of October, subsequently undergo what was said to be a successful groin operation in the aftermath of that.

But, following tonight's 0-0 draw with Wycombe, manager Paul Lambert revealed the defender is due to be sidelined for 'months' with a new injury to his abductor muscles.

"Kane is going to be out for a right long time," Lambert said.

MORE: Ipswich Town 0-0 Wycombe Wanderers: Holy the hero as Blues survive a night of real controversy at Portman Road

"I've just found out myself, but he's going to be out for a while.

"It's a different injury to what he had. It came from the Southend game. It's up in the abductor area.

"That's going to be a bit of a blow. It will be a few months I think.

"It's a blow but (Janoi) Donacien has gone in and been excellent for us. We just have to get on with it."

Donacien has played the last five games, performing consistently well as both a right-back and wing-back.

