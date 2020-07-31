E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘It’s great to be back’ - Vincent-Young excited as Town star returns to training

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 August 2020

Kane Vincent-Young is back in training after a long spell on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Kane Vincent-Young is back in training after a long spell on the sidelines. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Kane Vincent-Young is feeling good and raring to go after returning from a long-term groin injury at the start of pre-season.

Star defender Kane Vincent-Young has a laugh as Ipswich Town get back to training Picture: ITFCStar defender Kane Vincent-Young has a laugh as Ipswich Town get back to training Picture: ITFC

Following a blistering start to life at Portman Road, the flying wing-back went under the knife twice to deal with a troublesome groin issue, meaning he hasn’t played for Ipswich since hobbling out of the victory at Southend on October 26.

But the 24-year-old is now fully recovered and has been working with his team-mates during the early days of pre-season training at Playford Road, with the defender excited to return to action.

“My groin feels good,” Vincent-Young said.

“As tragic as lockdown and the virus has been, it has given me and the other injured players a chance to get back up to speed.

MORE: Coventry keen on Jackson as Town striker rejects new deal

“It’s great to be back, great to see the boys after so long and I’m feeling good and really looking forward to the next couple of weeks.”

Vincent-Young played just nine games of a disappointing 2019/20 season for the Blues, in which they finished 11th, but the former Tottenham and Colchester man is now targeting a place in the Championship.

“I think the aims have to be the same as what we had last season,” he said.

“We need to get back up. We have a good squad and hopefully we have a clear run in terms of injuries.

“A strong start is important and hopefully we maintain that along the course of the season to get back to where we need to be.”

