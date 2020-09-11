‘It’s a dangerous area’ - Lambert won’t rush Vincent-Young back into action

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL 2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Ipswich Town won’t rush full-back Kane Vincent-Young back into action as he continues to deal with an Achilles problem.

The 24-year-old, who saw an impressive start to his Ipswich career cut short as he went groin surgery just nine games into his time with the club, is currently nursing an Achilles problem and hasn’t featured since the pre-season loss at Tottenham three weeks ago.

Luke Chambers has begun the season at right-back, with regular back-up Janoi Donacien also injured, with manager Paul Lambert not willing to take any chances on a player who has the ability to change the complexion of the Town side when he’s on the field.

He wasn’t able to put a timeframe on any return, but did say he hopes the former Colchester man could be in a position to be involved next week.

“Kane will still be out,” Lambert said, speaking ahead of the weekend visit of Wigan. “It’s a dangerous area, the Achilles and you don’t want to see anything happen to it.

“Luke’s come in and has been brilliant at right-back – his use of the ball has been exceptional.

“Kane is one we can’t force or rush, not with an injury like that. But he’s doing well, he’s doing alright, so hopefully we will see how he is next week.”

Following Sunday’s visit of Wigan, Town host Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before visiting Bristol Rovers the following Saturday.