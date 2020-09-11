E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘It’s a dangerous area’ - Lambert won’t rush Vincent-Young back into action

PUBLISHED: 12:11 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:11 11 September 2020

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball at Colchester Picture: RICHARD BLAXHALL

2020 Richard Blaxall / Colchester United Football Club

Ipswich Town won’t rush full-back Kane Vincent-Young back into action as he continues to deal with an Achilles problem.

The 24-year-old, who saw an impressive start to his Ipswich career cut short as he went groin surgery just nine games into his time with the club, is currently nursing an Achilles problem and hasn’t featured since the pre-season loss at Tottenham three weeks ago.

Luke Chambers has begun the season at right-back, with regular back-up Janoi Donacien also injured, with manager Paul Lambert not willing to take any chances on a player who has the ability to change the complexion of the Town side when he’s on the field.

He wasn’t able to put a timeframe on any return, but did say he hopes the former Colchester man could be in a position to be involved next week.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: ‘He’s there on merit’ - Nsiala set for Wigan start but Vincent-Young still absent through injury

“Kane will still be out,” Lambert said, speaking ahead of the weekend visit of Wigan. “It’s a dangerous area, the Achilles and you don’t want to see anything happen to it.

“Luke’s come in and has been brilliant at right-back – his use of the ball has been exceptional.

“Kane is one we can’t force or rush, not with an injury like that. But he’s doing well, he’s doing alright, so hopefully we will see how he is next week.”

Following Sunday’s visit of Wigan, Town host Fulham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday before visiting Bristol Rovers the following Saturday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police rush to ‘extremely serious’ emergency and return to find nasty note on their car

Halesworth police officers were disappointed to find a note on their car criticising parking on double yellow lines while attending an emergency. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Warning over Covid-19 death windfall and TV licensing email scams

Residents of Suffolk are being warned about a Covid-19 inheritance scam Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

‘It isn’t good enough’ - council leader reacts to further CityFibre complaints

Moreton Hall residents in Bury St Edmunds have complained about lack of notice by CityFibre Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI

‘He’s there on merit’ - Nsiala set for Wigan start but Vincent-Young still absent through injury

Toto Nsiala, right, is set to start for Ipswich Town this weekend. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘Flynn has a fight on his hands’ - Downes unlikely to start League One opener

Flynn Downes has put in a transfer request to try and push through a move to Crystal Palace. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com