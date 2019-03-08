E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Vincent-Young on track for Blackpool return after undergoing groin surgery

PUBLISHED: 13:51 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 14 November 2019

Ipswich Town right-back Kane Vincent-Young is hopeful of making his injury return when the Blues take on Blackpool next weekend.

Kane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix LtdKane Vincent-Young limped out of Town's win at Southend with a groin injury, ultimately needing surgery. Picture Pagepix Ltd

The defender has been sidelined since undergoing a minor operation on his groin earlier this month, having been substituted due to the issue during both the wins at Fleetwood and Southend.

The procedure is similar to the one recently undergone by striker James Norwood, who returned after missing just one league game, and the same will be true of Vincent-Young if he hits his target and is back in the side for the visit of Blackpool on November 23.

"The groin was bothering me so the medical team said surgery was the best way forward," Vincent-Young told the club website.

"Everything is going well now and hopefully I'll be back fit and ready for the Blackpool game."

The Blues' reduced league schedule in recent weeks has helped ensure Vincent-Young has spent as little time as possible on the sidelines.

Since limping off at Southend, the former Colchester man has only missed the league win at Rochdale, with last weekend given over to FA Cup action and the scheduled clash with Oxford on Saturday postponed due to international call-ups.

Vincent-Young has been an instant hit since joining the Blues for £500,000 in August, scoring twice in nine appearances.

_____________________________________________________________________________

Vincent-Young is the cover star of the upcoming edition of Kings of Anglia magazine, which also features interviews with David Norris, Emyr Huws, Armando Dobra and Dean McDonald. Pre-order now, with free delivery, HERE

