Vincent-Young misses out on Player of the Month award, while Barton wins manager trophy

Kane Vincent-Young missed out on the Sky Bet Player of the Month trophy for September, but won the PFA award. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Kane Vincent-Young has missed out on the Sky Bet player of the month award - but he did win the PFA gong.

Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris won the Sky Bet League One player of the month award for September. Picture: DOUGIE ALLWARD/JWP Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris won the Sky Bet League One player of the month award for September. Picture: DOUGIE ALLWARD/JWP

The Ipswich Town rigt-back, who has been superb since arriving at Portman Road from Colchester United, earned his nomination after some thrilling displays in September, including a couple of goal of the season contenders.

But he missed out to red hot Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who bagged five goals in five games, including a spectacular overhead kick against Accrington.

Joey Barton of Fleetwood Town won the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for September. Picture: ROBBIE STEPHENSON/JMP Joey Barton of Fleetwood Town won the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for September. Picture: ROBBIE STEPHENSON/JMP

Vincent-Young, however, did win the PFA award for September, following team-mate James Norwood, who lifted the August prize.

There wasn't even a nomination for manager Paul Lambert, despite his team sitting atop the League One table, and remaining unbeaten after 11 games.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton took the Sky Bet manager of the month prize, having seen his side beaten 1-0 by Town last weekend - a game before which he called the current Blues side one of the worst in Ipswich history.