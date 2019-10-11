Vincent-Young misses out on Player of the Month award, while Barton wins manager trophy

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
11 October, 2019 - 06:00
Kane Vincent-Young missed out on the Sky Bet Player of the Month trophy for September, but won the PFA award. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Kane Vincent-Young missed out on the Sky Bet Player of the Month trophy for September, but won the PFA award. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd.07976 935738

Kane Vincent-Young has missed out on the Sky Bet player of the month award - but he did win the PFA gong.

Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris won the Sky Bet League One player of the month award for September. Picture: DOUGIE ALLWARD/JWPBristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris won the Sky Bet League One player of the month award for September. Picture: DOUGIE ALLWARD/JWP

The Ipswich Town rigt-back, who has been superb since arriving at Portman Road from Colchester United, earned his nomination after some thrilling displays in September, including a couple of goal of the season contenders.

MORE: Norwood's groin operation went '100% perfectly'... but Keane is fit and firing if striker needs more time

But he missed out to red hot Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who bagged five goals in five games, including a spectacular overhead kick against Accrington.

Joey Barton of Fleetwood Town won the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for September. Picture: ROBBIE STEPHENSON/JMPJoey Barton of Fleetwood Town won the Sky Bet League One Manager of the Month award for September. Picture: ROBBIE STEPHENSON/JMP

Vincent-Young, however, did win the PFA award for September, following team-mate James Norwood, who lifted the August prize.

MORE: Watch: Youngster Hughes scores wonder goal for Town Under 23s

There wasn't even a nomination for manager Paul Lambert, despite his team sitting atop the League One table, and remaining unbeaten after 11 games.

Fleetwood boss Joey Barton took the Sky Bet manager of the month prize, having seen his side beaten 1-0 by Town last weekend - a game before which he called the current Blues side one of the worst in Ipswich history.

Most Read

Three taken to hospital with one in serious condition after crash on A140

Emergency crews are at the scene of a major crash at the junction of the A140 and All Saints Road Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk village to get UK’s fastest broadband in new trial

Openreach Engineer laying fibre in a duct as part of �2.5bn super-fast broadband programme.. Photo: Openreach.

‘There were flashing lights everywhere’ - residents in shock following suspected attempted murder

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

A14 re-opens at Rougham after lorry crash

A westbound section of the A14 is closed as Suffolk police deal with a crash between two lorries Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

UPDATES as flooding hits roads across Suffolk

Amie Laws, 12, standing in floodwater in High Road West, Felixstowe which was closed because of the heavy rainfall Picture: ROSINA LAWS

