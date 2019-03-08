E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'He'll be a really good signing for us' - Lambert confirms Vincent-Young's move to Ipswich Town is complete

PUBLISHED: 18:07 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 17 August 2019

Paul Lambert has confirmed Kane Vincent-Young is now an Ipswich Town player after completing his move from Colchester.

Paul Lambert at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

The 23-year-old's move from the Essex club has yet to be announced officially by the club, but he was with the Blues' travelling squad for this afternoon's 2-2 draw at Peterborough.

It's believed his signing will cost the club in the region of £500,000.

When asked if Vincent-Young is now an Ipswich player, Lambert replied: "Yeah, he has.

"He came, but he wouldn't have been fit anyway.

"He's got a little knock on his toe so I've got to see how he is over the next couple of days.

"He'll be a really good signing for the club.

"As I said before we need the squad to be stronger than it is.

When asked if Vincent-Young will be available for Tuesday's clash with AFC Wimbledon, Lambert replied: "I don't know. We'll try him tomorrow and see how he is."

