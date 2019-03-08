'He'll be a really good signing for us' - Lambert confirms Vincent-Young's move to Ipswich Town is complete

Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Pagepix Ltd

Paul Lambert has confirmed Kane Vincent-Young is now an Ipswich Town player after completing his move from Colchester.

Paul Lambert at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Paul Lambert at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

The 23-year-old's move from the Essex club has yet to be announced officially by the club, but he was with the Blues' travelling squad for this afternoon's 2-2 draw at Peterborough.

It's believed his signing will cost the club in the region of £500,000.

When asked if Vincent-Young is now an Ipswich player, Lambert replied: "Yeah, he has.

"He came, but he wouldn't have been fit anyway.

"He's got a little knock on his toe so I've got to see how he is over the next couple of days.

"He'll be a really good signing for the club.

"As I said before we need the squad to be stronger than it is.

When asked if Vincent-Young will be available for Tuesday's clash with AFC Wimbledon, Lambert replied: "I don't know. We'll try him tomorrow and see how he is."