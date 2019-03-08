'He'll be a really good signing for us' - Lambert confirms Vincent-Young's move to Ipswich Town is complete
PUBLISHED: 18:07 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 17 August 2019
Pagepix Ltd
Paul Lambert has confirmed Kane Vincent-Young is now an Ipswich Town player after completing his move from Colchester.
The 23-year-old's move from the Essex club has yet to be announced officially by the club, but he was with the Blues' travelling squad for this afternoon's 2-2 draw at Peterborough.
It's believed his signing will cost the club in the region of £500,000.
When asked if Vincent-Young is now an Ipswich player, Lambert replied: "Yeah, he has.
"He came, but he wouldn't have been fit anyway.
"He's got a little knock on his toe so I've got to see how he is over the next couple of days.
"He'll be a really good signing for the club.
"As I said before we need the squad to be stronger than it is.
When asked if Vincent-Young will be available for Tuesday's clash with AFC Wimbledon, Lambert replied: "I don't know. We'll try him tomorrow and see how he is."