Electrifying Vincent-Young on player of the month shortlist

09 October, 2019 - 06:00
Kane Vincent-Young has been nominated for League One player of the month. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Electrifying Ipswich Town full-back Kane Vincent Young has been nominated for September's Sky Bet player of the month award.

Kane Vincent-Young has been superb for Ipswich since arriving from Colchester. Picture: ROSS HALLSKane Vincent-Young has been superb for Ipswich since arriving from Colchester. Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 23-year-old, signed from Colchester United for £500,000 towards the end of the summer transfer window, has been a revelation at Portman Road, where he's made the right-back spot his own.

As well as forming part of a rock solid backline which conceded just one goal in four league games last month, he also netted in spectacular fashion twice.

The first saw him head home the winner in the 1-0 triumph at Gillingham, capping a fine 25-pass move, while he took matters into his own hands against Tranmere, embarking on a marauding step-over-laden run which he finished with aplomb.

Vincent-Young faces Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough hitman Mo Eisa and Oxford midfielder James Henry in the battle for the award, the winner of which will be announced on Friday.

Clarke-Harris scored five in five last month, while Eisa plundered four in four and Henry bagged five strikes in a goal-crazy month for Oxford.

