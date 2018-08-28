‘I would pick Frank’s goal over mine’ – U’s Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates his goal on the half-hour mark to give the U's a 1-0 lead against Cheltenham Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM © Copyright Stephen Waller

Kane Vincent-Young netted a wonder goal, to break the deadlock during Saturday’s convincing 3-0 home win over Cheltenham Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Frank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM Frank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

And yet the U’s 22-year-old left-back revealed that he preferred Frank Nouble’s goal, which put the hosts 2-0 up before half-time, to his own long-ranger pearler.

Certainly, Vincent-Young was delighted to notch his second goal in as many games, following on from his first goal of the season from 32 attempts at Northampton the previous weekend.

“I think ‘prolific’ is the word, with two in two now,” joked Vincent-Young.

“No, it’s been a long time coming. I’m just happy to be making my contribution now, to what have been two really good team performances.

“I picked the ball up, when Benjy (Ben Stevenson) gave it to me, I’ve driven aside and seen the space so thought – ‘why not after last week?’

“Getting the goal and experiencing that feeling at Northampton the previous weekend was an unbelievable feeling, and you want it again.

- Carl Marston’s Talking Points

“But I think that Frank’s (Nouble’s) goal was even better. He has put in two fantastic performances over the last two weeks.

“Personally, I would pick Frank’s goal over mine, because he took it really, really well.

“He has got that in his locker, but what you don’t always see his selfless work-rate for the team.

“That can sometimes be overshadowed by him not scoring, but we know what Frank is capable of, and we are happy to have him.

“Then Courtney (Senior) has weaved his magic and was so unselfish to give it to Abs (Abo Esia) at the end, for the third goal.

“They were all really good goals,” added Vincent-Young.

Former Tottenham Academy player Vincent-Young, who was making his 99th league appearance for the U’s on Saturday, is certainly relishing playing down the left with new recruit Eisa.

- Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings

“I love playing with Abs (Eisa) down the wing,” confirmed Vincent-Young. “I think the feeling is mutual. He’s done fantastically well, as have the other new signings who have arrived recently.

“He made a big contribution on Saturday and hopefully this is the start and the basis of a good relationship.

“The new signings have taken everything up a notch, which is just what we needed, they are also nice lads as well. We all want to achieve together.”