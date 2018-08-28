Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I would pick Frank’s goal over mine’ – U’s Vincent-Young

PUBLISHED: 06:00 11 February 2019

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates his goal on the half-hour mark to give the U's a 1-0 lead against Cheltenham Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates his goal on the half-hour mark to give the U's a 1-0 lead against Cheltenham Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Kane Vincent-Young netted a wonder goal, to break the deadlock during Saturday’s convincing 3-0 home win over Cheltenham Town.

Frank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COMFrank Nouble watches as his ferocious shot on 43 minutes evades the outstretched hand of Cheltenham Town keeper Scott Flinders to give the U's a two-goal lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

And yet the U’s 22-year-old left-back revealed that he preferred Frank Nouble’s goal, which put the hosts 2-0 up before half-time, to his own long-ranger pearler.

Certainly, Vincent-Young was delighted to notch his second goal in as many games, following on from his first goal of the season from 32 attempts at Northampton the previous weekend.

“I think ‘prolific’ is the word, with two in two now,” joked Vincent-Young.

“No, it’s been a long time coming. I’m just happy to be making my contribution now, to what have been two really good team performances.

“I picked the ball up, when Benjy (Ben Stevenson) gave it to me, I’ve driven aside and seen the space so thought – ‘why not after last week?’

“Getting the goal and experiencing that feeling at Northampton the previous weekend was an unbelievable feeling, and you want it again.

- Carl Marston’s Talking Points

“But I think that Frank’s (Nouble’s) goal was even better. He has put in two fantastic performances over the last two weeks.

“Personally, I would pick Frank’s goal over mine, because he took it really, really well.

“He has got that in his locker, but what you don’t always see his selfless work-rate for the team.

“That can sometimes be overshadowed by him not scoring, but we know what Frank is capable of, and we are happy to have him.

“Then Courtney (Senior) has weaved his magic and was so unselfish to give it to Abs (Abo Esia) at the end, for the third goal.

“They were all really good goals,” added Vincent-Young.

Former Tottenham Academy player Vincent-Young, who was making his 99th league appearance for the U’s on Saturday, is certainly relishing playing down the left with new recruit Eisa.

- Carl Marston’s U’s Player Ratings

“I love playing with Abs (Eisa) down the wing,” confirmed Vincent-Young. “I think the feeling is mutual. He’s done fantastically well, as have the other new signings who have arrived recently.

“He made a big contribution on Saturday and hopefully this is the start and the basis of a good relationship.

“The new signings have taken everything up a notch, which is just what we needed, they are also nice lads as well. We all want to achieve together.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to inspirational young chef who died in fire next to football pitch

Leon Clark Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Sometimes you have to go backwards in order to truly move forwards – Norwich City are the perfect example of that

Flynn Downes faces off with Max Aarons as tempers flare again at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

WATCH: Fans, fury, a fracas... and some football - the story of feisty derby day at Carrow Road

Town fans at Carrow Road. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Man slashed in the face with belt in bathroom brawl

The incident happened at Bentley's of Clacton, formally known as The Ocean Hotel Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Do I regret it? No I don’t’ – Paul Lambert on his East Anglian derby brawl and a war of words with Farke

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

Most Read

‘Four pints and a football match later’: Police stop drink-driver in Norwich after derby

Police stopped a drink-driver in Norwich after the East Anglian Derby at Carrow Road on Sunday. Picture: Norwich Police

Man arrested after town shop fronts are targeted in vandalism spree

Shop fronts in North Walsham's Market Street and Market Place were vandalised with spray paint. Picture: DAVEY LEE

WATCH: Paul Lambert sent off after brawl during Norwich return

Paul Lambert is held back as tempers flare up just before half-time at Carrow Road Picture Pagepix

‘Undoubtedly the roads will be safer’ - Norfolk woman in crash with Prince Philip gives verdict as he surrenders driving licence

Emma Fairweather was interviewed on This Morning earlier this month about being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Learner driver has car seized by police

Police seized a car from a driver with a provisional licence between Swaffham and Narborough. Picture: Breckland Police

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Town’s GP surgery one of the worst polluted in the country

The Alexandra and Crestview Surgery on Alexandra Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

‘I would pick Frank’s goal over mine’ – U’s Vincent-Young

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates his goal on the half-hour mark to give the U's a 1-0 lead against Cheltenham Town. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ipswich retail ‘in decline’, warns town centre leader

Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central. Picture: LIBRARY

Taxi drivers ‘worst culprits’ for using phones at the wheel

Inspector Chris Hinitt of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Military veteran research informs unique service for traumatised police

Immediate and round-the-clock support will be provided for officers and staff suffering with PTSD, trauma and complex mental ill health Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists