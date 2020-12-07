The cavalry is coming - Town star Vincent-Young returns to training
PUBLISHED: 16:07 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 07 December 2020
Ipswich Town were given a big boost today with the return to training of electrifying wing-back Kane Vincent-Young.
The ex-Colchester United star hasn’t played a competitive game for the Blues for more than a year, with first a groin issue and then an Achilles problem keeping him sidelined since last October.
But he made a huge impact on the side in his nine game spell after arriving from the U’s in a £500,000 move, and the prospect of him returning to action is an exciting one for all Town fans.
He was back in training at a foggy Playford Road this morning, with Town tweeting several pictures of him with the words ‘Good to see Kane Vincent-Young back training this morning.’
Last Friday, boss Paul Lambert said: “He’s doing really well, Kane, I mean really well, and hopefully on Monday we’ll start to see him train with us, which is a great sign because he’s a really good player.
“He’s not played for a year now, so hopefully he starts to join in with us on Monday.
“It will be a full session with us and he’s not done any sessions like that before, not with us, not with the team. He’ll need a few weeks probably, some games under his belt, we’ll try and arrange things for him but it’s a huge bonus for us.
“He is athletic and a really good footballer, so if we can get him back that’s a huge bonus for us.”
Vincent-Young’s return to training comes as Town are battling a huge injury list, with almost an entire first team squad in the treatment room, including the likes of midfield star Flynn Downes and striker James Norwood.
