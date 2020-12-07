E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

The cavalry is coming - Town star Vincent-Young returns to training

PUBLISHED: 16:07 07 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 07 December 2020

Kane Vincent-Young was all smiles as he returned to Ipswich Town training today Picture: IPSWICH TOWN TWITTER

Kane Vincent-Young was all smiles as he returned to Ipswich Town training today Picture: IPSWICH TOWN TWITTER

Archant

Ipswich Town were given a big boost today with the return to training of electrifying wing-back Kane Vincent-Young.

The ex-Colchester United star hasn’t played a competitive game for the Blues for more than a year, with first a groin issue and then an Achilles problem keeping him sidelined since last October.

MORE: Lambert hopeful on 2020 Vincent-Young comeback as wing-back prepares for training return... but Norwood’s out for ‘a few weeks’

But he made a huge impact on the side in his nine game spell after arriving from the U’s in a £500,000 move, and the prospect of him returning to action is an exciting one for all Town fans.

He was back in training at a foggy Playford Road this morning, with Town tweeting several pictures of him with the words ‘Good to see Kane Vincent-Young back training this morning.’

MORE: North Stander: ’To watch the club you love decline and then be told it’s your fault is pretty difficult to stomach’

Last Friday, boss Paul Lambert said: “He’s doing really well, Kane, I mean really well, and hopefully on Monday we’ll start to see him train with us, which is a great sign because he’s a really good player.

“He’s not played for a year now, so hopefully he starts to join in with us on Monday.

“It will be a full session with us and he’s not done any sessions like that before, not with us, not with the team. He’ll need a few weeks probably, some games under his belt, we’ll try and arrange things for him but it’s a huge bonus for us.

“He is athletic and a really good footballer, so if we can get him back that’s a huge bonus for us.”

MORE: ‘Beat Portsmouth or Peterborough and protest spirit might fade’ - Town fans on Plymouth win and eventful week at Blues

Vincent-Young’s return to training comes as Town are battling a huge injury list, with almost an entire first team squad in the treatment room, including the likes of midfield star Flynn Downes and striker James Norwood.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Online retailer moves to huge warehouse off A14

From left, Chris Moody of Savills, Matt O?Malley from Curzon de Vere and Sheng Li from FDS at the online retailer's new distribution centre at Great Blakenham Picture: SAVILLS

Kesgrave shooting: Teenager to have psychiatric test before entering plea

A police cordon in place following the scene of the shooting in Kesgrave earlier this year. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

MP raises doubts over whether Suffolk will leave Tier 2 next week

Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey Picture: CHRIS McANDREW/UK PARLIAMENT

Fuller Flavour: ‘If we didn’t care, we wouldn’t speak out – those in charge would do well to remember that’

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has blasted the negativity surrounding the club - but Karl Fuller says fans are just being honest Picture|: PAGEPIX LTD

Hapless burglar caught on CCTV is jailed after social media appeal

Burglar Liam Dixon has been jailed for 28 months Picture: ESSEX POLICE