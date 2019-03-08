'It's the perfect next step for me' - Vincent-Young on Colchester to Ipswich switch

Kane Vincent-Young is now an Ipswich Town player after joining from Colchester United. Picture: ITFC Archant

Ipswich Town have announced the signing of Colchester United full-back Kane Vincent-Young.

Ipswich Town have signed Kane Vincent-Young from Colchester. Picture: ITFC Ipswich Town have signed Kane Vincent-Young from Colchester. Picture: ITFC

Town boss Paul Lambert confirmed the 23-year-old as an Ipswich Town player following Saturday's 2-2 draw at Peterborough United, with the move announced by the club today.

He officially arrives for an undisclosed fee, which we understand to be in the region of £500k, and has signed a four-year deal with the option for a further 12 months.

Vincent-Young will wear the No.24 shirt for the Blues and could potentially make his debut at home to AFC Wimbledon tomorrow night, although he has been dealing with a toe injury in recent days.

"It all happened very quickly," the former Tottenham youngster told the club website.

"I'm delighted to be here. I feel like it's the perfect next step for me. I was really enthused about how the manager spoke about the club and I'm looking forward to being part of it.

"I can't thank Colchester enough. It was an amazing opportunity to go there, make my mistakes, find my feet and play a whole bunch of games. They've prepared me for this move, so I'll forever be grateful to them."

Primarily a right-back, Vincent-Young can also play on the left side of defence as well as in midfield.

"He came with us (to Peterborough), but he wouldn't have been fit anyway," said Lambert, speaking after Saturday's 2-2 draw at London Road.

"He's got a little knock on his toe so I've got to see how he is over the next couple of days.

"He'll be a really good signing for the club.

Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd Kane Vincent-Young at London Road on Saturday before the Peterborough game Picture Pagepix Ltd

"As I said before we need the squad to be stronger than it is."

Vincent-Young left Spurs in 2014 and had a brief spell with Banbury United before joining Colchester's academy in September the same year.

He impressed during pre-season ahead of the 2015/16 campaign and made his debut for the U's on 8 August 2015 in a 2-2 draw against Blackpool.

He scored his first professional goal on 26 August 2017 as Colchester beat Forest Green Rovers 5-1 at home with his strike winning the club's 'Goal of the Year' award, while he also took home the 'Young Player of the Year' trophy following an impressive season.

In total he made 126 appearances for the Essex side, scoring four goals.

He was on trial with Ipswich last summer and travelled to Spain with Paul Hurst's squad for their pre-season training camp, but was not signed by the Blues and returned to Colchester and signed a new deal.

However, 12 months on he is now an Ipswich player.