'The only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void' - Brady on coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus has shut down football until at least April 4. But should the season simply be voided, as Karen Brady has suggested? Archant

One of football's most prominent figures has suggested that the current season may have to be declared null and void in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Karen Brady, right, has suggested that the current football season may have to be declared null and void. Picture: PA IMAGES Karen Brady, right, has suggested that the current football season may have to be declared null and void. Picture: PA IMAGES

West Ham vice chairman Karen Brady made the comments writing in The Sun.

Currently, all league football in the UK is suspended until at least April 3, although it seems unlikely matches will be back on again after that date, given the rapidly evolving pandemic.

UEFA are due to meet on Tuesday where it's understood that Euro 2020 will be postponed until 2021, with the Premier League also due to convene again after that to discuss the latest implications.

Brady said: 'The only antidote at present is care in human contact and unrelenting pursuit of hygiene.

'Suspension or cancellation of the league was always a certainty.

'There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL as well as the Premier League will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can't play the games can't go ahead.

'As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

'Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?'

Voiding the season would seem very unlikely at this stage - such a move would surely prompt a flood of legal action from teams involved in the promotion and relegation mix-up.

Completing the season by playing games behind closed doors is also a possibility.

Ipswich Town are due to get back to action at home to Southend United on April 4.

