Fuller Flavour: I never want to see VAR at Portman Road

Jay Spearing clears off the line - or did he? Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

On reflection, Saturday's draw was probably a fair result. Had it have been a Premier League game, we could have been talking about a different result altogether, writes Karl Fuller.

Blackpool won their penalty after Luke Chambers was adjudged to have fouled Sullay Kaikai. Picture: STEVE WALLER Blackpool won their penalty after Luke Chambers was adjudged to have fouled Sullay Kaikai. Picture: STEVE WALLER

That said, the fact that so many of us talked about the contentious decisions of the game ever since is exactly why I never want to see VAR at a Town game.

Yes, I know, if we get to the promised land in my lifetime, then it is something I will have to get used to.

But before any of those talking points surfaced, there was another talking point that stirred differing opinions in the pub with my drinking companions at 2pm when the line-up was announced.

We were all disappointed not to see the inclusion of James Norwood or Kane Vincent-Young and thereafter there were lots of comments regarding those selected and the potential formation.

The biggest crux of concern surrounded the one-up-front selection of Kayden Jackson. Personally, for home games in particular, I don't like it. I feel we're more dangerous with two up top but given how light we are with personnel in that department at present, and if Paul Lambert doesn't think there is 90 minutes in Will Keane, then we are left with very little option.

Kayden Jackson races into the area against Blackpool - Karl doesn't like him playing up top on his own. Picture: STEVE WALLER Kayden Jackson races into the area against Blackpool - Karl doesn't like him playing up top on his own. Picture: STEVE WALLER

A striker would be high on my priority list as an addition in the January transfer window regardless of Norwood's return as well as that of Freddie Sears.

My friend Kris made a good point regarding those not happy with the line-up. He was right when he said so many fans say we have the best squad in the league yet when it comes to utilising the very same squad, there are a lot of unhappy people about.

Having got off to a great start, I had hoped we would settle and start to make Portman Road the fortress that it simply has yet to become this season.

Instead, Blackpool played some nice slick football, often with pace and some neat one-touch passes and in truth, their goal looked like it was coming however badly we dealt with the situation.

Then early in the second-half came the first real talking-point of the game. Was it a penalty to Blackpool? At the time, I thought so but then again, being in Row B of the lower tier of the Sir Bobby Robson stand hardly affords a decent view of what goes on down the other end.

Having seen the incident numerous times since, I think it was a harsh decision but a decision I could see why a League One referee would give it.

Then we were awarded a penalty and both at the time and having seen it since, I've got to say that it looked soft on all occasions. To me it felt like a League One referee levelling matters out.

Then the debate of whether the ball crossed the line for a potential third goal in our favour. There has not been anything conclusive to say it did and at the time, I thought it certainly did from my position. What I did learn after the game which I did not know was that goal-line technology does not exist in League One.

I could not believe it when I heard that. How could we have use of this technology in the Championship - despite not all clubs having it available at that level - yet not apply the same situation in League One?

VAR is not working yet goal-line technology is the one piece of equipment that does work and should be used wherever available even if not all teams have it in the same league. Just my opinion of course.

Luke Woolfenden and Flynn Downes were immense on Saturday whilst Janoi Donacien played very well at right-back.

We are struggling to break the shackles at home right now and that's understandable when every side visiting us are having one of the biggest gmatches of their season and raise their game somewhat.

Tonight's visit of Wycombe is one that we really need to win to answer a few questions creeping in as to how good we really are. Oh, and to stop an eight-point gap from developing should the worst happen.