Fuller Flavour: The next three games will show us how good Town can be

There were more than 4,000 fans at Peterbrough on Saturday. Picture: PAGEPIX Pagepix Ltd

In the fourth minute of stoppage time on Saturday, when Idris El Mizouni placed the ball in the corner segment, I was convinced that it was just a formality before the final whistle would sound to signal our first league defeat of the season, writes Karl Fuller.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

"We never score from corners," I moaned. "We don't score last-gasp injury-time goals," I added to anyone who would listen.

And then Luke Chambers redressed last week's mistake with a bullet header to nick us a point and more importantly, preserved our unbeaten start to our league campaign. What the heck do I know?!

The 4,000 plus Town fans celebrated wildly and then later after the game, there were some fans questioning why we'd celebrated as if we'd won the league.

MORE: North Stander: Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough

Surely the passion can shine through in such circumstance of relief when ultimately defeat was avoided? If not, then we might as well pack up going to games!

The fact that we threw away a lead, missed a penalty and failed to beat winless Peterborough is a cause for some concern, but it should still not defect us away from the fact that it was in the end a useful point.

Ipswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture: PAGEPIX Ipswich celebrate after Luke Chambers scores a last gasp equaliser at Peterborough Picture: PAGEPIX

When I examined our early season fixtures on the day that they were released in June, Burton away, Sunderland at home and then Posh away always seemed like a tricky start.

Then going into the season with such a horrendous injury list meant that taking anything from these games would be good results.

Yes, I am frustrated that the way the first-half went again Sunderland that a win did not materialise and after a good start on Saturday, it is a shame that we did not build on that.

But five points from these three games should not cause such angst. Rather, I'm now looking ahead to how we enter September when the results of the next three games should tell us a lot more about where we're at.

MORE: Powerful and dangerous - why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

I mentioned last week about needing to be rid of our losing mentality. Saturday's stoppage time goal helped to put another game into the bank without defeat, we've now just got to find a winning mentality starting tonight against Wimbledon.

I do have some good news here. I am away for this game and of the last seven I've missed, only one of those has ended in defeat. We normally do well when I'm not present so when we've won tonight, do raise a glass to me!

The lingering concern still of course is how we played in the second-half at Peterborough and the continued problems in defence.

Hopefully the arrival of Kane Vincent-Young will shore up one side and we all know the other side needs addressing too. If we can find a left-back in the next fortnight as well as another striker, then with the returning injured players, there's no reason why things cannot improve.

Easier said than done of course and as I said, these next three games are crucial in the wider context of our start to the season and in turn, the faith and trust in Paul Lambert by some of our supporters.

One other line regarding Saturday's game was the first goal in an Ipswich shirt from James Norwood.

Whilst it's naturally good to see his campaign up and running, the real boost here is that each goal he scores sees money raised for Cancer research by so many generous Town fans as well as Norwood himself.

Kane Vincent-Young will bolster the Town defence. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD Kane Vincent-Young will bolster the Town defence. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

MORE: 'The best is yet to come' - Edwards reflects on Town's unbeaten start in League One

It's the ingenious idea from one of my followers on Twitter known as @MassiveCobboldian who says: "I decided to raise some money for charity by donating £10 for each goal that James Norwood scores in the 2019/2020 season.

"I put this idea out on Twitter and there was a good amount of interest with people wanting to sign up either with the £10 a goal donations, or for smaller donations per goal.

In fact, our man Lord Norwood of Hougun Manor himself even retweeted the original tweet adding "Get on board with this ... I'll stick a 10er in per goal as well!"

You too can donate any amount per goal in support of this charity by visiting: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/TheNorwoodChallenge.