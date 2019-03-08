Opinion

Fuller Flavour: 'We are just a left back away from being a really good side'

Kayden Jackson salutes the crowd after scoring during Ipswich Town's 3-0 win over Shrewsbury. Picture: STEVE WALLER © Copyright Stephen Waller

The first month of the new season has concluded just about as perfectly as we could have possibly hoped for, writes Karl Fuller.

Three wins on the bounce, top of the league, leading scorer in the division, highest goalscorers, join-best defence, best goal difference and to trump all of that, I'm enjoying going to Portman Road again more than at any time over the last 17 years.

Are we playing at our best? Probably not. But at what point will we be looking back and saying when did we reach our peak?

For as good as we were in spells on Saturday against Shrewsbury, there were also spells where we came up short creativity wise and a couple of moments where either fine saves by Thomas Holy or an upright prevented the Shrews from scoring.

Nevertheless, don't let any of those worries tarnish what has ultimately been an excellent month. Paul Lambert should win the Manager of the Month award (not that that is necessarily a good thing) and James Norwood might just win Player of the Month.

We've had a fair number of players missing every game and if we still have gears to go through, just think how much better it could all become.

Kane Vincent-Young on the ball during the Shrewsbury Town victory - Karl Fuller has been very impressed. Picture: STEVE WALLER Kane Vincent-Young on the ball during the Shrewsbury Town victory - Karl Fuller has been very impressed. Picture: STEVE WALLER

It was interesting to read the thoughts of some Shrewsbury fans on Twitter on Saturday evening who felt that we will walk this league. That was a big compliment given that it was hardly as if we were all over them for 90 minutes.

I would say that what we did was a professional job. For a side that was hard to break down, it took around 90 seconds to dispel that myth and when we got lucky with the penalty decision and Norwood scored, it was game over before it began.

I say the penalty was lucky because of course the foul occurred just outside the area. But do you know what, we've all witnessed an occasion when we have not been awarded a blatant penalty.

And there will come a time - and already has done so of course - when we'll have a harsh penalty decision awarded against us. It's part and parcel of the game. It doesn't make it right, but it happens.

My only concerns in these early stages were the continuous mistakes we've seen in our defence. But there will not be many who would have left Portman Road on Saturday not impressed by the performance of Kane Vincent-Young.

And to think that was just his second game in a Town shirt. He'll only improve further and looks already to be a great signing. I honestly think that we're just a left back away from being a really good side.

The month also ended with our home attendances hovering around the 20,000 average mark which is phenomenal when you consider that we were seeing crowds of 12-13,000 not so long ago.

The effect of the Blue Action group should not be underestimated and they more than anyone deserve so much recognition for lighting up the place again.

The banners displayed on Saturday were once more impressive and they're making an old man happy and hoarse come the final whistle.

What should have been our next two games have caused some debate, starting with tonight's Leasing.com Trophy games against a Spurs Under 21's side.

The interest - as with all group games in this particular competition - sees barely more than a few hundred people attending.

I'll be there though as when we reach the final at Wembley and 40,000 Town fans are clamouring for tickets, I'd like to think that those present at the group games will receive some priority!

Joking aside, it's still a competitive fixture in my eyes and a chance to look at some of our current fringe players that should still see a relatively strong Ipswich side put out.

Then we should have been visiting Rochdale on Saturday. I don't like blank weekends anyway and thought we'd be unlucky to see those this season.

Flynn Downes heads the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER Flynn Downes heads the ball. Picture: STEVE WALLER

I do wonder if we'd have been best to have played the game. If we'd have played and won, that would keep the momentum going and surely, it's better to go there on a Saturday than a Tuesday night?

Time will tell, of course!