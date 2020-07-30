Coventry keen on Jackson as Town striker rejects new deal

Kayden Jackson scored 11 goals last season.

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson is a target for Coventry City after rejecting a new contract with the Blues.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com Kayden Jackson celebrates his first and Towns second in the 4-1 victory over Burton Albion. Picture Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The striker, signed from Accrington Stanley in 2018, is entering the final year of his deal at Portman Road, although the club has the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

Talks regarding an extension have been ongoing since the turn of the year but have not reached a satisfactory conclusion, with Jackson understood to have turned down the latest offer from the Blues.

Championship clubs, including newly-promoted Coventry, have shown an interest in the 26-year-old and could potentially make a move with Jackson’s Ipswich future uncertain.

The striker netted 11 times for Paul Lambert’s side last season, enough to see him finish the curtailed campaign as the club’s joint leading scorer alongside James Norwood.

Peterborough, who came close to signing Jackson in 2018 in the days prior to his move to Ipswich, have been long-term admirers of the pacey forward and could revive their interest once in-demand striker Ivan Toney has departed this summer. Brentford appear to lead the race for the Posh striker’s signature.

In total, Jackson has scored 15 goals in 74 games for the Blues since his £1.7m signing.

Town are in the market for a new striker this summer, with Norwood and Jackson the only two out-and-out centre-forwards at the club following the departure of Will Keane.