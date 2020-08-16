Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Birmingham and Stoke join race for Blues striker Jackson
PUBLISHED: 12:09 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 16 August 2020
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Birmingham and Stoke have joined the race for in-demand Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson, according to reports.
Sky Sports claim Jackson, who’s turned down a new contract offer from the Blues, is now a target for the Championship duo, having jointly-led Town with 11 goals in the shortened 2019/20 season. He added seven assists.
Coventry City and Peterborough have also been linked with the lightning-quick frontman, 26, who arrived at Town from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018.
MORE: ‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest
Talking about his contract negotiations recently, Jackson said: “Whatever is going on is separate to anything.
“I don’t really deal too much on that side. It’s all down to the agent.
“At the end of the day I’m an Ipswich player and I’ve got to contract here potentially for another two years, so for me it’s all about concentrating on the football and the season ahead.”
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.