Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Birmingham and Stoke join race for Blues striker Jackson

PUBLISHED: 12:09 16 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 16 August 2020

Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson has been linked with Birmingham City and Stoke by Sky Sports Picture: STEVE WALLER

Birmingham and Stoke have joined the race for in-demand Ipswich Town striker Kayden Jackson, according to reports.

Sky Sports claim Jackson, who’s turned down a new contract offer from the Blues, is now a target for the Championship duo, having jointly-led Town with 11 goals in the shortened 2019/20 season. He added seven assists.

Coventry City and Peterborough have also been linked with the lightning-quick frontman, 26, who arrived at Town from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018.

MORE: ‘It’s all down to the agent’ – Jackson on contract talks and Coventry interest

Talking about his contract negotiations recently, Jackson said: “Whatever is going on is separate to anything.

“I don’t really deal too much on that side. It’s all down to the agent.

“At the end of the day I’m an Ipswich player and I’ve got to contract here potentially for another two years, so for me it’s all about concentrating on the football and the season ahead.”

